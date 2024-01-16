NCAA & Knoxville Recap, Phelps & Lochte Rivalry | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we recap the Knoxville Pro Swim and major NCAA dual meets and discuss the best moment from Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte‘s epic duals.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:24 Knoxville Pro Swim Review
- 11:56 Minakov, Polonsky, and Fan Return for Stanford Men
- 17:18 UVA-VT Dual Meet
- 24:52 Daniel Diehl Finishes High School Early, Training at NC State
SINK or SWIM
- 32:20 Was the 2011 200 IM the greatest Phelps/Lochte Showdown?
- 35:07 Will Kyle Chalmers Swim the 800 Free faster than Katie Ledecky in Knoxville (8:14.97)?
- 38:26 Will Leon Marchand break an NCAA record this season?