Notre Dame’s Guiliano, Christman Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Notre Dame swept the Atlantic Coast Conference swimming weekly awards, with Chris Guiliano earning his second Men’s Swimmer of the Week nod and Madelyn Christman winning the Women’s Swimmer of the Week. North Carolina’s brother and sister duo Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño and Aranza Vazquez Montaño took home Men’s and Women’s Diver of the Week honors, respectively, with Rodolfo sharing Men’s Diver of the Week accolades with Pitt’s Dylan Reed.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame, Douglassville, Pennsylvania
Guiliano posted a pair of individual first-place finishes and three NCAA B cut times in the No. 12 Irish’s tri-meet with Navy and Princeton. The junior, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the NCAA, won both the 50 (19.55) and 100 free (41.84) events, and took second in the 200 free (1:33.62). Guiliano led off the 200 free relay, as well as helped the Irish win the 400 free relay.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Madelyn Christman, Jr., Notre Dame, Carmel, Indiana
Christman recorded two individual first-place finishes, two relay wins, two NCAA B cut times and a personal-best mark last week in Notre Dame’s tri-meet with Navy and No. 24 Princeton. She won both the 100 back (52.78) and the 200 back (1:54.07) for the Irish, earning an NCAA B cut in the 200 after swimming a personal best. The junior was also part of the first-place 200 free relay that kicked off the meet, the 200 medley relay, and led off the 400 free relay with an NCAA B cut time (49.35).
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico
Montaño swept the diving events in the Tar Heels’ meet against No. 24 SMU with two zone qualifying dives. He won the 1-meter with his score of 352.40 and broke the 400-point mark for the first time in his career with a 423.50 on the 3-meter.
Dylan Reed, Fifth year, Pitt, McLean, Virginia
Reed led the Panthers and swept both diving events in their meet against West Virginia. The fifth-year diver took the top spot in the 1-meter with a 396.38 and the 3-meter with a 412.13 – both of which were zone qualifying scores.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico
Montaño swept the diving events in No. 20 UNC’s meet with UNC Asheville. The La Paz, Mexico, native won the 1-meter with a 339.40 and the 3-meter with a 359.60. She took the 1-meter by 44.1 points and the 3-meter by 95.3 points. The senior has won all eight events she has competed in this season.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech
Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Pitt
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina