Notre Dame’s Guiliano, Christman Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Notre Dame swept the Atlantic Coast Conference swimming weekly awards, with Chris Guiliano earning his second Men’s Swimmer of the Week nod and Madelyn Christman winning the Women’s Swimmer of the Week. North Carolina’s brother and sister duo Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño and Aranza Vazquez Montaño took home Men’s and Women’s Diver of the Week honors, respectively, with Rodolfo sharing Men’s Diver of the Week accolades with Pitt’s Dylan Reed.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame, Douglassville, Pennsylvania

Guiliano posted a pair of individual first-place finishes and three NCAA B cut times in the No. 12 Irish’s tri-meet with Navy and Princeton. The junior, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the NCAA, won both the 50 (19.55) and 100 free (41.84) events, and took second in the 200 free (1:33.62). Guiliano led off the 200 free relay, as well as helped the Irish win the 400 free relay.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Madelyn Christman, Jr., Notre Dame, Carmel, Indiana

Christman recorded two individual first-place finishes, two relay wins, two NCAA B cut times and a personal-best mark last week in Notre Dame’s tri-meet with Navy and No. 24 Princeton. She won both the 100 back (52.78) and the 200 back (1:54.07) for the Irish, earning an NCAA B cut in the 200 after swimming a personal best. The junior was also part of the first-place 200 free relay that kicked off the meet, the 200 medley relay, and led off the 400 free relay with an NCAA B cut time (49.35).

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico

Montaño swept the diving events in the Tar Heels’ meet against No. 24 SMU with two zone qualifying dives. He won the 1-meter with his score of 352.40 and broke the 400-point mark for the first time in his career with a 423.50 on the 3-meter.

Dylan Reed, Fifth year, Pitt, McLean, Virginia

Reed led the Panthers and swept both diving events in their meet against West Virginia. The fifth-year diver took the top spot in the 1-meter with a 396.38 and the 3-meter with a 412.13 – both of which were zone qualifying scores.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico

Montaño swept the diving events in No. 20 UNC’s meet with UNC Asheville. The La Paz, Mexico, native won the 1-meter with a 339.40 and the 3-meter with a 359.60. She took the 1-meter by 44.1 points and the 3-meter by 95.3 points. The senior has won all eight events she has competed in this season.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State

Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech

Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Pitt

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina