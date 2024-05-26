Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Blasts Best Times In 100 Butterfly (56.26) And 200 Freestyle (1:57.23) In Irvine

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Regan Smith swam to two best times on night 2 of competition in Irvine. First, Smith swam to a 1:57.23 in the 200 freestyle and then swam to a 56.26 in the 100 butterfly.

Her previous best time in the 200 freestyle was a 1:58.14 that she swam last March at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale. She now becomes the 5th fastest American woman in the event this year.

2023-2024 US Rankings- Women’s 200 FR LCM

  1. Katie Ledecky, 1:54.97
  2. Anna Peplowski, 1:56.99
  3. Paige Madden, 1:57.00
  4. Simone Manuel, 1:57.03
  5. Regan Smith, 1:57.23

Last summer, it took a 1:57.59 to qualify for a spot on the US women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. As far as the schedule of Olympic Trials goes, the 100 backstroke semifinal comes before the 200 freestyle final next month in Indianapolis. The potential scheduled conflict of the 4×200 freestyle relay in Paris is that the relay has prelims and finals on the same day as the 200 butterfly final. The 200 fly final comes about an hour and 20 minutes before the final of the 4×200 free relay while Smith would also swim in prelims of the 200 backstroke the same session as the 4×200 free relay prelims.

The 200 freestyle was not the only event Smith swam a best time in as she also touched in a 56.26 in the 100 butterfly. That was faster than her previous best time of a 56.36 that she swam in March 2024 at the Pro Series stop in Westmont. Smtih now ranks as the #3 American in the event this year and #5 in the World.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Fly

TorriUSA
HUSKE
04/12
55.68
2Yufei
ZHANG 		CHN55.8609/27
3Angelina
KOHLER 		GER56.1102/11
4Gretchen
WALSH 		USA56.1404/12
5Regan
SMITH		USA56.2605/25
View Top 31»

2023-2024 US Rankings- Women’s 100 Fly LCM

  1. Torri Huske, 55.68
  2. Gretchen Walsh, 56.14
  3. Regan Smith, 56.26
  4. Claire Curzan, 56.61
  5. Alex Shackell, 57.22

Ironically, the 100 butterfly final is at the start of the session on night 2 at US Olympic Trials. the 200 freestyle semifinal concludes the session on night 2 as well.

Smith was consistent throughout her race, swimming 21 strokes on the way down and 21 strokes coming home. She did not “spin” with a high stroke rate at the beginning of the race to ensure proper closing speed and used her wall well taking 11 dolphin kicks off of the turn.

4
Beginner Swimmer at 25
4 minutes ago

Forget the gold medal showdown with McGoatwon, she is unbeatable. Start hustling minor medals. ‘Rack’em rack’em up’ as the Joker would say. Qualify for the 100, 200 back, 100, 200 fly, and swim on 3 relays. Pull off a McKeon and become the most decorated female Olympic athlete in history. They could all be bronze for all that matters.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Beginner Swimmer at 25
0
0
Reply
Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
52 minutes ago

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Regan throw a 1:54 on the 800 free relay. She’s having a great year

0
-3
Reply
Ben
53 minutes ago

Does she actually believe that she will get the 2nd spot on the team?

0
-4
Reply
C-Lay
55 minutes ago

Would be a dream to see her compete in 100 fly 200 fly 100 back 200 back 200 free 200 IM at trials. I know it isn’t realistic, but I do think she would still qualify in her core events (100 back 200 back 100 fly) regardless of the additional fatigue.

2
-1
Reply

