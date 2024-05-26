Barbora Seemanova Breaks Own Czech National Record With 4:03.41 400 Freestyle

2024 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Barbora Seemanova broke her own Czech National Record on Saturday as she swam to a 4:03.41 in the women’s 400 freestyle. Her previous record stood at a 4:06.09 that she swam last fall at the World Cup stop in Budapest.

Split Comparison:

New Record Old Record 50 28.11 28.26 100 58.48 58.88 150 1:29.26 1:29.99 200 2:00.05 2:01.30 250 2:31.18 2:32.58 300 3:02.36 3:04.04 350 3:33.48 3:35.83 400 4:03.41 4:06.09

Seemenova was consistently faster this weekend compared to last fall. The biggest difference came during the second half of the race as she split about half of a second faster on each of the final 50s on the back half.

Seemenova holds five long course National Records as she also holds the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles along with the 100 butterfly. In total (SCM and LCM), she holds 18 National Records including relays.

She now moves up into one of the top swimmers in the event in the World so far this year. After previously sitting at #17, she moves all the way up to #10 which gives her the potential to final in the event in Paris if she adds the event to her lineup. The event has prelims and finals on the first day in Paris.

She notably did not swim the 400 freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or at last summer’s World Championships. She finished 6th at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 200 freestyle.

Seemenova trains with Tom Rushton alongside fellow world-class freestyler Siobhan Haughey.