2024 Speedo Grand Challenge: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

The second night of the 2024 Speedo Grand Challenge promises to be another fast session as Paige Madden (women’s 200 free) and Regan Smith (women’s 100 fly) broke more meet records in prelims this morning.

Saturday’s finals session will also feature other big names such as Leon Marchand in the men’s 100 fly and 2023 world champion Hubert Kos in the 200 back.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Day 2 Schedule:

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 400 IM

Girls’ 7-12 100 breast

Boys’ 7-12 100 breast

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 100 fly

Girls’ 7-12 50 back

Boys’ 7-12 50 back

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 200 back

Girls’ 7-12 100 fly

Boys’ 7-12 100 fly

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 400 free

Women’s 800 free

Women’s 200 Free – Final

Meet record: 1:57.53 – Paige Madden , 2024

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:00.89

Top 4:

Paige Madden lowered her own meet record from prelims (1:57.53) with her winning time of 1:57.00, just barely out-touching Longhorn Aquatics stars Simone Manuel (1:57.03) and Regan Smith (1:57.23).

Madden remains the third-fastest American this season behind Anna Peplowski (1:56.99) and Katie Ledecky (1:54.97). The 25-year-old University of Virginia graduate has been as fast as 1:56.44 back in 2021.

Manuel reached the wall within a second of her personal-best 1:56.09 from 2019, marking her fastest swim in more than four years since March of 2020 — right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Smith knocked almost a second off her previous-best 1:58.14 from last March. She’ll return to the pool as the top seed (and meet record holder) in the 100 fly later in the session.

Sandpipers of Nevada 17-year-old Claire Weinstein placed 4th in the super final (1:59.14), well off her personal-best 1:55.26 from last June.

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Meet record: 4:14.06 – Thiago Pereira, 2010

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.19

Top 4:

Girls’ 7-12 100 Breast – Final

Meet record: 1:16.96 – Haylee Pramono, 2023

Top 4:

Boys’ 7-12 100 Breast – Final

Meet record: 1:10.28 – Hank Rivers, 2016

Top 4:

Women’s 400 IM – Final

Meet record: 4:38.01 – Katie Grimes, 2023

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:49.89

Top 4:

Men’s 100 Fly – Final

Meet record: 51.96 – Ilya Kharun, 2023

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 53.59

Top 4:

Girls’ 7-12 50 Back – Final

Meet record: 31.58 – Justina Kozan, 2016

Top 4:

Boys’ 7-12 50 Back – Final

Meet record: 28.91 – Ronald Dalmacio, 2016

Top 4:

Women’s 100 Fly – Final

Meet record: 58.16 – Kendyl Stewart, 2019

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.19

Top 4:

Men’s 200 Back – Final

Meet record: 1:55.70 – Ryan Murphy, 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Top 4:

Girls’ 7-12 100 Fly – Final

Meet record: 1:04.15 – Asia Kozan, 2018

Top 4:

Boys’ 7-12 100 Fly – Final

Meet record: 1:01.54 – Joel Hernandez, 2017

Top 4:

Women’s 200 Back – Final

Meet record: 2:10.32 – Kathleen Baker, 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:13.59

Top 4:

Men’s 400 Free – Final

Meet record: 3:49.74 – Ous Mellouli, 2009

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 3:55.59

Top 4: