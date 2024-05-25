Owen Chiles, Hayden Hakes, Joe Polyak All Earn US Olympic Trials Cuts In Iowa

2024 David Armbruster Open

May 17-20, 2024

Iowa City, Iowa

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2024 IFLY David Armbruster Open”

With just less than one month until Olympic Trials begin, three swimmers from Iowa Flyers Swim Club earned their Trials cuts in Iowa City. Owen Chiles earned the cut in the 200 IM, Hayden Hakes earned the cut in the 200 back, and Joe Polyak earned the cut in the 200 breast.

Chiles dropped over two sons in the 200 IM to win in a 2:03.35 getting just under the cut of a 2:03.49. That swim marked his first Olympic Trials cut. Chiles will head to Cincinnati this fall. Chiles also won the 200 free in a 1:52.53 dropping over five seconds as well as the 100 free in a 51.09 which was a best time by almost half a second.

After swimming a personal best time in the 200 back with a 2:01.99 at the beginning of May, Hakes dropped another .94 seconds here swimming a 2:01.05 to get under the Trials cut that stands at a 2:01.69. The 17 year old has now dropped over two seconds in the event already this season. He also swam a best time in the 100 back with a 57.09 to finish behind Chiles who won in a 56.62.

The final Trials cut at the meet came from Joe Polyak who swam to a 2:14.25 in a 200 breaststroke time trial. That dropped 1.9 seconds off his old best time of a 2:16.15 that he swam at the beginning of March at Iowa City Sectionals. Polyak is headed to Minnesota this fall. The three boys now bring Iowa Flyers’ team in Indianapolis next month to four swimmers.