Nyls Korstanje Nears Lifetime Best At 50.94 100 Fly At Dutch Championships

2024 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • June 13th – June 16th
  • Amersfoort, Netherlands
  • LCM (50m)
Amidst the Australian Olympic Trials concluding today simultaneously with the United States Olympic Trials beginning, the Dutch Long Course Championships are underway in Amersfoort.

We’ll provide a full recap of the competition upon its conclusion tomorrow; however, a notable result from day 3 commands attention in the meantime.

Racing in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly, former NC State standout Nyls Korstanje ripped a near-lifetime best of 50.94 to grab the gold.

25-year-old Korstanje began his assault on the event in a morning swim of 51.49 to take the top seed, a performance that overtook the previous meet record.

Then in this evening’s main event, Korstanje fired off a result of 50.94, including spits of 23.22/27.72 to decisively take the gold.

The next-closest competitor was Sean Niewold who touched in 52.00 while Michael Smink rounded out the podium in 54.20.

As for Korstanje, his result this evening fell within his lifetime best and Dutch national record of 50.78, a mark he established at the 2023 World Championships.

This year in Doha, Korstanje placed 4th in 51.41 so tonight’s performance hacked over half a second off that outing.

Korstanje’s effort now checks him in as the 8th-fastest man in the world and the 9th swimmer to have broken the 51-second barrier this season.

RealCrocker5040
9 seconds ago

Fly and die king

0
0
Reply
Adrian
21 minutes ago

Kind of surprised he is that fast at this meet, where there is no reason for him to taper since he is already qualified for Olympics. Might have another big drop come Paris time, a 50.low and final contender.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Adrian
1
0
Reply
ACC fan
30 minutes ago

NC State Wolfpack alums rockin! Congrats Nyls! 44 Wolfpack swimmers past present or future competing at trials this week!

2
0
Reply
Ben Stiller
34 minutes ago

Holy smokes!!!😱

0
0
Reply

