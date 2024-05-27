Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Breaks Own American Record With 57.51 100 Backstroke

Comments: 18

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

  • Meet record: 59.23 – Regan Smith, 2024
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:01.89

Top 4:

  1. Regan Smith (TXLA) – 57.51
  2. Justina Kozan (TROJ) – 1:02.08
  3. Delaney Herr (CITI) – 1:03.20
  4. Caroline Famous (TROJ) – 1:03.60

Regan Smith broke her own American Record in the women’s 100 backstroke as she swam a 57.51, breaking her previous record of a 57.57 that she swam leading off the US Women’s 4×100 medley relay at the 2019 World Championships. She also broke her own US Open Record of a 57.64 that she swam in March of this year at the Pro Series stop in Westmont.

Split Comparison:

New Record Old Record
50 28.11 27.74
100 29.4 29.83
57.51 57.57

Smith was more conservative on the front half of the race today and charged home to earn the touch, 0.06 seconds ahead of her old record. At the time she set her old record, it also stood as a World Record for almost two years as in 2021 Kaylee McKeown swam a 57.45. The 2019 World Championships were also the same meet where Smith set the World Record in the 200 backstroke, although she did not compete in the event this weekend.

Smith already sat at #2 in the World so far this season, only behind Australia’s Kaylee McKeown who swam a World Record of a 57.33 last October.

The battle between the two swimmers in Paris later this summer is currently shaping up to be a good one. Last year, McKeown swept the backstroke events at the 2023 World Championships while Smith earned silver in all three as well. Smith won bronze in the 100 backstroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while McKeown won gold.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/21
57.33 WR
2Regan
SMITH 		USA57.6403/08
3Kylie
MASSE 		CAN57.9405/15
4Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS58.0904/18
5Claire
CURZAN 		USA58.2902/13
View Top 31»

This was not Smith’s first best time of the meet as she also fired off a best time in the 100 butterfly (56.26) and 200 freestyle (1:57.23) last night.

Swimz
2 minutes ago

Regan Jacoby Huske N Douglas’s medley relay will be a new WR…57.25 (WR), 1.05.00, 55.70, 51.9

Meow
10 minutes ago

Yes! I’m so excited to see her go a best time!

Yikes
22 minutes ago

Great to see Regan go a best time in a backstroke event, maybe she should head back to the mountains till the Olympics lol

SwimCoach
23 minutes ago

Does the Paris ’24 Gold medal winner go a 56?

Between the 100 Backstroke, the 200 IM, 100 Butterfly, 400 Free, 200 Butterfly there are going to be some fantastic races on the women’s side. I don’t think the men’s side has as much excitement/star power.

Yikes
Reply to  SwimCoach
17 minutes ago

There are just SO many stars on the women’s side! I feel like the men’s side has fewer stars and thus a little more ambiguity which can also be exciting, but women’s swimming is pretty exciting right now.

dirtswimmer
36 minutes ago

Post altitude trip Regan is an absolute monster

Viking Steve
42 minutes ago

Locked In…and making Minnesota proud!

Danjohnrob
43 minutes ago

Regan should just train at altitude until the Olympics because she always swims lights-out immediately afterward. Congrat’s , Regan!

Troyy
Reply to  Danjohnrob
24 minutes ago

She’ll be at staging camp after trials which won’t be at altitude.

Comet16
46 minutes ago

The matchups with McKeown in the Olympics will be must watch

