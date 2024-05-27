Barbora Seemanova Sets Another Czech National Record With 1:55.12 200 Freestyle

2024 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

24 year old Barbora Seemanova is on fire in London as she set another Czech National Record after setting the 400 freestyle yesterday. Today, she broke her own 200 freestyle record as she swam a 1:55.12, faster than her previous record of a 1:55.45 that was from 2021.

New Record Old Record 50 26.72 27.07 100 29.33 29.2 150 29.84 29.64 200 29.23 29.54 1:55.12 1:55.45

The biggest difference with today’s swim was her opening and closing 50s while she was slightly slower during the middle 100.

Her old national record earned her a 6th place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her time today moves her up from #9 in the event in the world this year to #6. This swim marked her 4th time under the 1:56 mark in the event and her 3rd time under the 1:56 in the event this season, showing consistency.

Seemanova sets herself up well for competition in Paris with both of her national records as she swam a best time by almost three seconds in the 400 freestyle with a 4:03.41 yesterday. Earlier this year, she just missed the 2024 Worlds podium in the event as she swam a 1:56.13 for 4th place.

Seemenova holds five long course National Records as she also holds the 50, 100, and 400 freestyles along with the 100 butterfly. In total (SCM and LCM), she holds 18 National Records including relays.

Seemenova trains with Tom Rushton alongside fellow world-class freestyler Siobhan Haughey.