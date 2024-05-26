Multiple National Records Go Down On Day 2 Of 2024 AP Race International

2024 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Day 2 of the 2024 AP Race International, the meet organized and named after British Olympic icon Adam Peaty, unfolded tonight from London with some big-time swims taking place.

In its 2nd year of operation, the AP Race International is rapidly becoming a go-to event on the global racing calendar, with talent attracted from Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and beyond.

We reported how British breathtaking ace Angharad Evans notched a monster new national record of 1:05.54 in the women’s 100m breaststroke. That marked the first time a woman from the nation had ever been under the 1:06 barrier.

Then later on in the session, 24-year-old Barbora Seemanova crushed a new Czech Republic national standard en route to winning the women’s 200m free.

Seemanova unleashed a lifetime best of 1:55.12 to take the gold, registering the sole time of the pack under the 1:57 threshold. Freya Colbert of the host nation was next in 1:57.36 and Olympian Abbie Wood claimed bronze in 1:57.97.

24-year-old Olympian Seemanova opened in 56.05 and closed in 59.07 to shave .33 off the 1:55.45 she produced en route to placing 6th at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Seemanova now ranks 6th in the world this season, even ahead of reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Free Mollie AUS

O'Callaghan 2 Summer

MCINTOSH CAN 1:53.69 3 Siobhan

HAUGHEY HKG 1:54.08 4 Junxuan

Yang CHN 1:54.37 5 Katie

LEDECKY USA 1:54.97 6 Ariarne

TITMUS AUS 1:55.38 7 Mary-Sophie

HARVEY CAN 1:55.44 8 Erika

FAIRWEATHER NZL 1:55.45 9 Barbora

SEEMANOVA CZE 1:55.59 10 Bingjie

LI CHN 1:55.73 View Top 31»

Reigning 400m IM world champion Colbert later contested her pet event, stopping the clock in a speedy 4:38.56 to beat the field by over 5 seconds.

Former world record holder and 2016 Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu was next to the wall in 4:43.66 while her teammate Zsuzsanna Jakabos bagged bronze in 4:46.83.

29-year-old Colbert of Loughborough took this 4IM event in Doha in a time of 4:37.14 and followed that up with a result of 4:34.01 to reap gold at the British Trials.

New mom Hosszu is still seeking Olympic qualification in this event and has until June 23rd to make it happen.

Germany displayed its mid-distance freestyle prowess by taking the gold and silver in the men’s 400m free.

22-year-old Oliver Klemet got to the wall first in 3:47.26 while Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock was right behind in 3:48.82.

Danish swimmer Carlos Halawi rounded out the podium in 4:01.35.

Klemet has already been as swift as 3:42.81 this season, a time he produced last month to add his name to the German roster for this summer’s Olympic Games. Wellbrock’s outing this evening was just off the 3:48.12 he also notched in Magdeburg last month.

Two-time silver medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, topped the men’s 50m breast podium this evening.

The 29-year-old clocked a time of 27.05 to touch just .01 ahead of Germany’s newly minted national record holder Melvin Imoudu who settled for silver in 27.06. Peaty was 3rd to the wall in 27.16.

Imoudu notched a new German national record of 26.62 at last month’s German Championships to rank 6th in the world in the non-Olympic event. Kamminga’sseason-best remains at the 26.97 from Doha while Peaty hit 26.77 at those same World Championships.

British swimming is not lacking for sprint freestyle powerhouses, as evidenced by the 100m final this evening.

Millfield’s Matt Richards clocked a solid in-season swim of 48.93 to claim the gold, just off the 48.81 he registered this morning to land lane 4.

Versatile Stirling star Duncan Scott was a hair behind in 49.09 while fellow 2024 Olympic qualifier Alex Cohoon of Loughborough collected bronze in 49.25. Cohoon was also slightly speedier in the morning heats at 49.18 while Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik posted 48.93 this morning before dropping the final.

Scott also contested the men’s 200m IM this evening, the event in which he earned silver at the 2020 Olympic Games. Scott posted a time of 1:58.18 as the sole competitor under the 2:00 barrier.

Germany’s Cedric Buessing nabbed silver in 2:00.39 while British teammate Joe Litchfield also landed on the podium in 2:01.56 as the bronze medalist.

