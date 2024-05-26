2024 Speedo Grand Challenge: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

The 2024 Speedo Grand Challenge comes to a close on Sunday in Irvine, highlighted by Regan Smith‘s appearance in the 100-meter backstroke.

In prelims this morning, the 22-year-old Smith clocked the top qualifying time of 59.23, breaking Kathleen Baker‘s meet record (1:00.20) from 2018. She’s the second fastest 100 backstroker this season at 57.64 from March, behind only world record holder Kaylee McKeown (57.33). Smith has been as fast as 57.57 back in 2019.

Simone Manuel also takes the pool as the top seed in the 100 free, looking to lower her meet record of 54.08 from prelims. The 2016 Rio Olympic champion has been as fast as 53.25 this season.

The men’s 100 back should feature a fun battle between Longhorn Aquatics teammates Hubert Kos (54.10 in prelims) and Leon Marchand (55.44). Tonight they’ll be chasing Ryan Murphy‘s meet record of 53.29 from 2018.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Day 2 Schedule

Women’s 800 free

Women’s 200 breast

Men’s 200 breast

Girls’ 7-12 50 free

Boys’ 7-12 50 free

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 100 back

Men’s 1500 free

Girls’ 7-12 200 IM

Boys’ 7-12 200 IM

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Girls’ 7-12 50 fly

Boys’ 7-12 50 fly

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

