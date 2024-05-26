NCAA Swimmers Post Flood Of New Olympic Trials Cuts As End of Qualification Period Nears

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
The window for swimmers to punch their ticket to Indianapolis for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials is quickly closing. The qualification period ends on May 30, 2024, giving athletes just a few more days to hit their cuts.
As of our last check at the beginning of April, 796 athletes (354 women and 442 men) had qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials since the qualification period opened on November 30, 2022.
2024 US Olympic Trials Standards:
|WOMEN
|EVENT
|MEN
|25.69
|50m Freestyle
|22.79
|55.79
|100m Freestyle
|49.99
|2:00.89
|200m Freestyle
|1:49.99
|4:15.49
|400m Freestyle
|3:55.59
|8:45.79
|800m Freestyle
|8:09.69
|16:45.69
|1500m Freestyle
|15:39.89
|1:01.89
|100m Backstroke
|55.69
|2:13.59
|200m Backstroke
|2:01.69
|1:10.29
|100m Breaststroke
|1:02.19
|2:31.69
|200m Breaststroke
|2:15.99
|1:00.19
|100m Butterfly
|53.59
|2:13.69
|200m Butterfly
|2:00.49
|2:16.09
|200m Individual Medley
|2:03.49
|4:49.89
|400m Individual Medley
|4:25.19
With the qualification period about the close, unsurprisingly there’s been a flurry of Last Chance Meets and swimmers hitting qualification standards. Given this last minute frenzy, we’ll save doing our final head count until after the window is firmly closed.
However, since our last check about six weeks ago, there have been plenty of swimmers who either picked up cuts in new events or improved on their cut times since the beginning of April. Without further ado, here they are:
Note: Data from USA Swimming, pulled on May 22nd, 2024
Women
|Event
|New Qualifiers
|New Qualifiers Total
|Improved Cut Time
|Improved Cut Time Total
|50 free
|Brady Kendall (25.09), Micayla Cronk (25.48), Morgan Brophy (25.53), Aspen Gersper (25.53), Julia Wozniak (25.54), Abigail Heizer (25.59), Caden Martin (25.59), Maggie Wanezek (25.59), Amber Myers (25.60), Erin Milligan (25.61), Amy Tang (25.64), Bella Cothern (25.69)
|12
|Camille Spink (25.28), Ava Longi (25.32), Lindsay Flynn (25.36), Lexie Mulvihill (25.54), Livi Wanner (25.55)
|5
|100 free
|Liberty Clark (54.98), Claire Newman (55.18), Emily Claesson (55.44), Erin Milligan (55.47), Helena Jones (55.51), Morgan Lukinac (55.61), Cadence Vincent (55.68), Brooke Boak (55.72), Gigi Johnson (55.73), Brooke Schaffer (55.74)
|10
|Torri Huske (53.08), Simone Manuel (53.25), Erika Pelaez (54.56), Amy Tang (54.90), Camille Spink (54.91), Lindsay Flynn (55.06), Caroline Larsen (55.34), Lily King (55.35), Lucy Mehraban (55.39), Lillie Nordmann (55.48)
|10
|200 free
|Katie Crom (1:59.26), Micayla Cronk (1:59.42), Erika Pelaez (2:00.51), Natalie Mannion (2:00.56), Rachel Stege (2:00.72)
|5
|Anna Peplowski (1:56.99), Paige Madden (1:57.25), Aurora Roghair (1:58.11), Isabel Ivey (1:58.19), Amy Tang (1:59.43), Shea Furse (2:00.24)
|6
|400 free
|Taylor Hinshaw (4:06.99), Katie Crom (4:12.37), Shea Furse (4:13.78), Maya Geringer (4:13.81), Hayden Miller (4:14.15), Ashley Twichell (4:14.46), Natalie Mannion (4:14.90), Summer Cardwell (4:15.21)
|8
|Paige Madden (4:04.86), Emma Weyant (4:09.08), Aurora Roghair (4:09.46)
|3
|800 free
|Gwen Woodbury (8:41.63), Caroline Riggs (8:45.23), Kennedy Dobson (8:45.67), Ava Topolewski (8:45.72), Hayden Miller (8:45.78)
|5
|Katie Grimes (8:21.51), Aurora Roghair (8:35.42), Maya Geringer (8:41.74)
|3
|1500 free
|Maya Geringer (16:33.24), Hayden Miller (16:39.57), Caroline Riggs (16:42.12), Liberty Williams (16:42.82)
|4
|Aurora Roghair (16:19.79), Ashley Twichell (16:22.69), Abby McCulloh (16:24.90), Gwen Woodbury (16:26.34)
|4
|100 back
|Aubrey Hull (1:01.03), Catie Choate (1:01.21), Casey Chung )1:01.52), Lily Cleason (1:01.56), Morgan Kraus (1:01.64), Audrey Derivaux (1:01.66), Lilla Bognar (1:01.70), Vera Conic (1:01.80), Aspen Gersper (1:01.86), Izzy Bradley (1:01.86)
|10
|Rhyan White (59.20), Emma Kern (1:01.00), Meghan Donald (1:01.65), Alyssa Sagle (1:01.82)
|4
|200 back
|Kennedy Dobson (2:12.56), Lexi Stephens (2:12.62), Vera Conic (2:12.63), Roos Rottink (2:12.91), Jordan Agliano (2:13.09), Ali Pfaff 2:13.42), Gabby DeLoof (2:13.43), Mabel Koff (2:13.44), Aislin Farris (2:13.56)
|9
|Audrey Derivaux (2:10.36), Caroline Bentz (2:11.68), Torie Buerger (2:12.26), Grace Frericks (2:13.13)
|4
|100 breast
|Kailee Morgan (1:09.74), Maddie Moreth (1:09.75), Katie Christopherson (1:09.80), Kimberly Ruiz (1:09.86), Eleni Gewalt (1:09.92), Ava Deangelis (1:09.92), Abigail Herscu (1:09.93), Bradi Jones (1:10.05), Reese Dehen (1:10.23)
|9
|Emma Weber (1:06.50), Elle Scott (1:08.99), Lina Bank (1:10.09)
|3
|200 breast
|Delaney Franklin (2:29.48), Abigail Herscu (2:30.75), Sara Czirjak (2:30.86), Lucy Warnick (2:31.00), Maddie Moreth (2:31.63)
|5
|Zoie Hartman (2:30.03), Emily Lundgren (2:30.09), Katie Christopherson (2:30.85)
|3
|100 fly
|Josephine Fuller (58.37), Olivia Bray (59.08), Brady Kendall (59.38), Ella Jablonski (59.46), Campbell Stoll (59.54), Morgan Brophy (59.65), Mia Kragh (59.69), Lily Klinginsmith (59.76), Ella Welch (59.80), Christiana Regenauer (59.96), Kailyn Winter (59.96), Emily Brown (1:00.09), Carli Cronk (1:00.10), Mia Motekaitis (1:00.13), Maura Fluehr (1:00.16), Emily Wolf (1:00.19)
|16
|Torri Huske (55.68), Gretchen Walsh (56.14), Alex Shackell (57.22), Caroline Larsen (58.78), Audrey Derivaux (59.62), Annika Parkhe (59.67), Olivia Peoples (59.95)
|7
|200 fly
|Alex Massey (2:12.07), Katie Crom (2:12.29), Lilla Bognar (2:12.29), Emily Wolf (2:12.97), Addison Reese (2:13.01), Alyce Lehman (2:13.18)
|Alex Shackell (2:07.16), Caroline Bricker (2:09.80), Lucy Bell (2:10.53), Audrey Derivaux (2:10.81), Carli Cronk (2:12.67)
|5
|200 IM
|Katie Ledecky (2:12.67), Lucy Bell (2:13.28), Erin Gemmell (2:15.14), Audrey Derivaux (2:15.14), Katherine Helms (2:16.09)
|5
|Torri Huske (2:08.47), Phoebe Bacon (2:12.18), Katie Christopherson (2:14.17), Angie Coe (2:12.64), Emily Thompson (2:14.94)
|5
|400 IM
|Isabelle Odgers (4:46.90), Caroline Riggs (4:48.73), Angie Coe (4:48.76), Ellie Clarke (4:49.24), Emily Thompson (4:49.60), Sadie Buckley (4:49.79)
|6
|Lucy Bell (4:41.64), Ella Nelson (4:45.08)
|2
One of the major trends that runs through the events is NCAA swimmers translating gains they made in yards to long-course meters. One of the places that theme is clearest is in the 100 butterfly. It’s the event that picked up the most new qualifiers, headlined by Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller putting up the fastest time of the new qualifiers in the event (58.32). Fuller typically races IM/backstroke for the Vols but is getting the opportunity to expand her events now that we’re out of the NCAA structure.
The NCAA swimmers represented come from schools across the country; Michigan’s Katie Crom, ASU’s Erin Milligan, and GW’s Ava DeAngelis all earned their first cuts. One school’s repeated presence is Stanford–we saw many of their swimmers make big drops in yards this season and outperform expectations. Those drops have carried over as Aurora Roghair, Caroline Bricker, and Lucy Bell continued to drop time in multiple events. Natalie Mannion was only qualified in the 200 back but has since picked up cuts in the 200 and 400 free as well.
In addition to picking up the most new qualifiers, the women’s 100 fly also saw many of the country’s best improve their fastest time during the qualification period. Most notably, Torri Huske scared the world record in San Antonio with a 55.68, her fastest swim since 2022. Gretchen Walsh and Alex Shackell have also fired off new personal bests, promising a tight race in Indianapolis.
As the 2023 World Championships are included in the qualification period, many of the top contenders haven’t improved their fastest qualification times as they were swum while shaved and tapered. But we can also use the improved cut times as a way to track who might be rounding back into form. Olympians Simone Manuel and Paige Madden have improved on one of their cuts. Meanwhile, Anna Peplowski and Emma Weber are hoping to make a challenge for their first Olympic teams in the 200 free and 100 breast, respectively.
Men
|Event
|New Qualifiers
|New Qualifiers Total
|Improved Cut Time
|Improved Cut Time Total
|50 free
|Marshall Odom (22.49), Cam Peel (22.52), Aiden Bond (22.60), Kaii Winkler (22.62), Stuart Seymour (22.64), Jack Dahlgren (22.71), Drew Loy (22.73), August Vetsch (22.76), Nien Levy (22.77), Wells Walker (22.78), River Paulk (22.78), Conner Hogan (22.79), Sam Hoover (22.79)
|13
|Julian Smith (22.61), Jerry Fox (22.72)
|2
|100 free
|Owen McDonald (49.28), Keaton Jones (49.59), Camden Taylor (49.68), Mitchell Schott (49.76), Sean Setzer (49.83), Will Modglin (49.83), Michael Eastman (49.84), Quin Seider (49.84), Micah Chambers (49.87), David Greeley (49.88), Chris Mykkanen (49.91)
|11
|Caeleb Dressel (48.30), Julian Smith (49.15), Jack Dolan (49.18),
|3
|200 free
|Caeleb Dressel (1:47.38), Chris Mykkanen (1:49.39), Manning Haskal (1:49.47), Nate Germonprez (1:49.67), Jack Hoagland (1:49.72), Kayden Lancaster (1:49.81), Owen McDonald (1:49.91),
|7
|Mitchell Schott (1:48.71)
|1
|400 free
|Jacob Pins (3:53.51), William Mulgrew (3:54.06), Gabriel Manteufel (3:54.30), Gio Linscheer (3:55.35), Logan Zucker (3:55.53)
|5
|Bobby Finke (3:49.01), Luke Whitlock (3:49.10)
|2
|800 free
|Gabriel Jett (8:04.79), Carson Hick (8:05.36), Jacob Pins (8:05.53), Henry Morrissey (8:08.86), Saadeddin Saadeddin (8:09.51)
|5
|Luke Whitlock (7:50.20), Chip Wheelie Shoyat (8:00.51)
|2
|1500 free
|Gabriel Manteufel (15:17.47), Carson Hick (15:37.15), Henry Morrissey (15:37.92), Dylan Gravley (15:39.23), Max Carlsen (15:39.55)
|5
|Luke Whitlock (15:07.94), William Mulgrew (15:19.25), Lance Norris (15:28.89)
|3
|100 back
|Tommy Hagar (55.04), Mateo Miceli (55.32), Gavin Keogh (55.36), Bobby Finke (55.39), Gabriel Jett (55.40), Tim Stollings (55.45), David King (55.51), Nathan Welker (55.52), Jackson Millard (55.53), Jack Wadsworth (55.54), Andrew Scoggin (55.57), Brett Feyerick (55.60), Aaron Sequeira (55.62), Ryan Hufford (55.67), JT Schmid (55.67)
|15
|Jack Wilkening (53.37), Keaton Jones (54.31), Marcus Reyes-Gentry (54.62), Owen McDonald (55.25)
|4
|200 back
|Hayden Kwan (2:00.22), Sam O’Brien (2:00.95), David King (2:01.11), Harrison Lierz (2:01.11), James Bennison (2:01.46), Baylor Stanton (2:01.47), Jack Dahlgren (2:01.57), Ben Irwin (2:01.69)
|8
|Keaton Jones (1:56.79), Gavin Keogh (1:59.19)
|2
|100 breast
|Jordan Willis (1:01.23), Henry Bethel (1:01.42), Liam Bell (1:01.66), Danny Kovac (1:01.66), Julian Killius (1:01.82), Luke Shourds (1:01.99), Connor Haigh (1:01.99), Trey Sheils (1:02.01), Tommy Nagle (1:02.02), Joe Rusnock (1:02.10), Justin Bender (1:02.13), Max Moore (1:02.14), Grayson Nye (1:02.17)
|13
|Daniel Roy (1:00.64), Travis Gulledge (1:01.61), Ben Delmar (1:01.73)
|3
|200 breast
|Coleman Modglin (2:14.00), Hank Rivers (2:14.48), Gavin Jones (2:14.73), William Carrico (2:15.61), Jacob Turner (2:15.81)
|5
|—
|0
|100 fly
|Danny Kovac (52.48), Aidan Paro (53.05), Dave Fitch (53.20), Mateo Miceli (53.23), Jordan Tiffany (53.39), Patrick Colwell (53.45), Boyd Poelke (53.47)
|7
|Caeleb Dressel (50.84), Kaii Winkler (52.51), Ryan Held (53.02), August Vetsch (53.12)
|4
|200 fly
|Mitchell Schott (1:59.38), Sam Marsteiner (2:00.04), Adam Mahler (2:00.04), Kayden Hedrick (2:00.38), Luke Whitlock (2:00.44)
|Luca Urlando (1:55.63), Chase Kalisz (1:55.97), Colby Mefford (1:59.36), Tyler Ray (2:00.27), Connor Hunt (2:00.29)
|5
|200 IM
|Luca Urlando (1:59.96), Alex Hazlett (2:02.14), Jacob Turner (2:02.69), Connor Rodgers (2:02.74), David King (2:03.03), Tommy Hagar (2:03.09), Alex Karahalis (2:03.21), Drew Hitchcock (2:03.22), Jed Jones (2:03.34), Patrick Daly (2:03.47)
|9
|Owen McDonald (1:59.71), Mitchell Schott (2:00.95), Grant Sanders (2:01.14)
|3
|400 IM
|Mitchell Schott (4:18.96), Tommy Hagar (4:22.29), Ian Platts-Mills (4:22.52), Raymond Prosinski (4:22.88), Ryan Healy (4:22.88), William Carrico (4:22.92), Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (4:23.79), Alex Metzler (4:23.86), Connor Hunt (4:24.21), Ryan Hume (4:24.30), Dylan Gravley (4:24.87), Taber Dacosta (4:25.08)
|12
|Grant Sanders (4:21.52), Jackson Millard (4:21.63), Josh Parent (4:23.57), Devyn Caples (4:24.82)
|4
The same themes from the women’s events also appear in the men’s. Plenty of NCAA swimmers have now reset after the end of the college season and turned their attention fully on long-course meters. After a “relatively injury free season” newly-minted NCAA champion and record holder Liam Bell hit the qualification standard in the 100 breaststroke. Keaton Jones improved two of his cuts (100/200 back) and picked up another event (100 freestyle). ASU’s Jack Wadsworth and Cam Peel both hit their first cuts, and their former teammate Owen McDonald picked up two new cuts (100/200 free) and improved on two more (100 back/200 IM).
Caeleb Dressel improved his season-best 100 freestyle and hit the standard for the 200 freestyle. And similar to Katie Ledecky picking up the 200 IM cut, fellow Bobby Finke earned an OT cut in an off event, picking up the standard in the 100 back. In addition, Finke improved his cut time in the 400 free (3:49.01), restarting the discussion about whether he could make the Olympic team in the event.
In addition to Dressel’s comeback, we’re also seeing Luca Urlando make steady progress this season. In the last six weeks, he swam a lifetime best 200 IM (1:59.96) for an OT cut there and also posted his fastest 200 fly in the qualifying period (1:55.63). Urlando will be trying to make his first Olympic team after two third-place finishes in 2021 and recovering from shoulder surgery.
In the “Improved Cut Times” section, a name to watch out for is Luke Whitlock. The Florida commit has put on a show this spring and is making a case for himself to be a roster threat in Indianapolis.