Angharad Evans Scorches 1:05.54 100 Breast British Record At AP Race International

2024 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL
- Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
Day 2 of the 2024 AP Race International, the meet organized and named after breaststroking icon Adam Peaty, saw a monster British national record go down on the women’s side.
While racing in the final of the 100m breaststroke, 21-year-old Angharad Evans ripped a final mark of 1:05.54 to take the gold.
The next-closest competitor was Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten who clocked 1:06.93 while Estonian national record holder Eneli Jefimova rounded out the podium in 1:06.98.
Evans’ time this evening represented the University of Stirling star’s first-ever foray under the 1:06 barrier and any British woman’s first-ever outing under the 1:06 barrier for that matter. The previous British national record stood at the 1:06.21 retired swimmer Molly Renshaw put on the books at the 2021 European Championships.
Entering this competition, Evans’ lifetime best rested at the 1:06.25 she notched at this year’s Edinburgh International Meet in March. After that, Evans posted a result of 1:06.54 at the British Olympic Trials the following month, unfortunately off the 1:06.31 needed to qualify for Paris 2024. However, she did make the British roster for the Olympics as a medley relay swimmer.
Flash forward to this evening and Evans split 31.02/34.52 to add her name to the history books and launch herself into the season’s world rankings as the 4th-quickest swimmer.
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Breast
TANG
1:04.39
|2
|Evgeniia
CHIKUNOVA
|RUS
|1:05.11
|04/17
|3
|Tatjana
SCHOENMAKER
|RSA
|1:05.41
|04/12
|4
|Lilly
KING
|USA
|1:05.67
|01/11
|5
| Lydia
JACOBY
|USA
|1:05.74
|04/11
The one-time Georgia Bulldog has had a meteoric rise in this women’s 100m breaststroke event, beginning with the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships earlier this year.
Progression of Angharad Evan’s 100m Breaststroke Performances
- 1:08.05, 2023 British Swimming Championships
- 1:07.10, 2024 BUCS Long Course Championships (heats)
- 1:06.65, 2024 BUCS Long Course Championships
- 1:06.54, 2024 British Olympic Trials
- 1:06.27, 2024 British Olympic Trials (heats)
- 1:06.25, 2024 Edinburgh International
- 1:05.54, 2024 AP Race International
Does this mean she can swim it individually now?
According to World Aquatics rules – yes, but I don’t know if the British Swimming Federation has that as an option based on their selection criteria.
She already had the OQT and was already likely to swim, but essentially guaranteed now.