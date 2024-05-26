Angharad Evans Scorches 1:05.54 100 Breast British Record At AP Race International

2024 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 25th – Monday, May 27th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Day 2 of the 2024 AP Race International, the meet organized and named after breaststroking icon Adam Peaty, saw a monster British national record go down on the women’s side.

While racing in the final of the 100m breaststroke, 21-year-old Angharad Evans ripped a final mark of 1:05.54 to take the gold.

The next-closest competitor was Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten who clocked 1:06.93 while Estonian national record holder Eneli Jefimova rounded out the podium in 1:06.98.

Evans’ time this evening represented the University of Stirling star’s first-ever foray under the 1:06 barrier and any British woman’s first-ever outing under the 1:06 barrier for that matter. The previous British national record stood at the 1:06.21 retired swimmer Molly Renshaw put on the books at the 2021 European Championships.

Entering this competition, Evans’ lifetime best rested at the 1:06.25 she notched at this year’s Edinburgh International Meet in March. After that, Evans posted a result of 1:06.54 at the British Olympic Trials the following month, unfortunately off the 1:06.31 needed to qualify for Paris 2024. However, she did make the British roster for the Olympics as a medley relay swimmer.

Flash forward to this evening and Evans split 31.02/34.52 to add her name to the history books and launch herself into the season’s world rankings as the 4th-quickest swimmer.

The one-time Georgia Bulldog has had a meteoric rise in this women’s 100m breaststroke event, beginning with the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships earlier this year.

Progression of Angharad Evan’s 100m Breaststroke Performances