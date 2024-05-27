Simone Manuel Swims Fastest 100 Freestyle Since 2019 Worlds With 53.10

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 54.08 – Simone Manuel , 2024

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 55.79

Top 4:

Simone Manuel (TXLA) – 53.10 *Meet record Anicka Delgado (EVO) – 55.71 Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 55.87 Paige Madden (NYAC) – 56.59

Simone Manuel swam her fastest 100 freestyle since 2019 en route to winning the event in Irvine. Manuel clocked a 53.10, tying exactly her time from prelims of the 2019 World Championships. She also became the 3rd fastest American in the event this season, setting herself up well headed into next month’s Olympic Trials.

2023-2024 US Women Top 5- 2023-2024

The last time Manuel was faster than she was today was at the 2019 World Championships. There she swam a 53.10 in prelims to be the top seed heading into semifinals. She ended up winning the World title in the event in a 52.04.

Two years later, Manuel competed in the event at the 2021 Wave II Olympic Trials where she finished 9th in a 54.17. Despite not making the ‘A’ final at Trials, Manuel anchored the US women’s 4×100 free relay to a bronze medal as he split a 52.96.

The 2016 Olympic Champion in the event is making strides at the right time. After swimming in the 54 and 55-second range during most of 2023, she broke the 54-second mark with a 53.65 at the US Open in December. Now, just six months later, she is already hoovering the 52-second mark.

Seven American women have been under the 54-second mark this season including Kate Douglass who has been the lone swimmer under the 53-second mark. After it took a 53.59 to earn an individual swim and a 54.12 in the 100 free to earn a relay swim for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the competition has been even faster since then and it could potentially take a 53-low.