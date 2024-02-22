Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Denver Women Sweep Relays, Lindenwood Men Near Medley Record To Open Summit League Champs

2024 SUMMIT LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24, 2024
  • Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Jean J. Freeman Aquatic Center
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana
  • Defending Champion: Denver women (10x), Denver men (2x) – [results]
  • Meet Central
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream ($)

The Denver Pioneers kicked off the Summit League Championships on a good note on Wednesday night, taking the early lead in the team races as the men eye a three-peat and the women aim to make it 11 in a row.

Women’s Recap

The Denver women comfortably topped the field in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:39.09, as Ali Beay (25.05), Jessica Maeda (27.32), Inés Marin (24.54) and Erika Remington (22.18) essentially matched what the team went en route to last year’s title (1:39.16).

South Dakota were the runners-up in 1:40.56, highlighted by a blistering 22.06 anchor leg from Emily Kahn, while Omaha rounded out the podium in 1:41.87 as Lindenwood (1:42.32) was locked out of the podium.

It was a similar story in the 800 free relay, as Marin (1:48.91), Kali Metuzals (1:48.39), Sabrina Rachjaibun (1:50.53) and Maeda (1:50.39) propelled Denver to a decisive win in a time of 7:18.22, just shy of their winning time from last year with three of the same four members (7:17.17).

South Dakota leaned on a 1:49.99 lead-off from Gabrielle Ahrendt to hold off Lindenwood for 2nd, as the Coyotes finished in 7:22.52 to top the Lions (7:23.96) with no other teams under 7:30.

Team Standings

  1. Denver, 80
  2. South Dakota, 68
  3. Nebraska Omaha / Lindenwood, 62
  5. South Dakota State, 54
  6. St. Thomas, 52
  7. Southern Indiana, 48
  8. EIU, 46

Men’s Recap

The men’s competition kicked off with the 1-meter diving event, where Denver’s Zyad Morsy emerged victorious with a final score of 343.30, toppling defending champion David Molina-Fregenal (294.35) of Lindenwood by a wide margin.

Last year, Molina-Fregenal edged out Morsy by less than two points to win the event.

The 200 medley relay saw Lindenwood defend its title in a close battle with South Dakota, as Piotr Kowalczyk (21.71), Johan Cue Carrillo (23.74), Elliott Irwin (20.23) and Patryk Winiatowski (19.36) combined for a time of 1:25.04, coming within earshot of Denver’s Summit League Record of 1:24.87 from 2020.

The key split for the Lions was Irwin’s fly leg, as he was the only swimmer in the field sub-21 and he put the team in the lead by half a second after they trailed by a similar margin when he dove in.

The Coyotes finished a close 2nd in 1:25.36, with Adam Fisher posting the fastest back split in the field at 21.61 and Zachary Kopp anchoring in a sizzling 19.17.

Denver was 3rd in 1:26.74 with a notable 19.14 anchor from Donat Fabian.

In the 800 free relay, Denver cruised to a title defense by over six seconds in 6:27.79, with strong splits across the board from Kieran Watson (1:36.89), Dylan Wright (1:36.45), Dylan Mes (1:37.29) and Marco Nosack (1:37.09). Compared to last season’s 6:29.88 showing, Wright was a big difference maker, splitting a full second faster.

Lindenwood was a distant runner-up in 6:33.85, with their top split coming from Matheo Mateos-Mongelos on the lead-off leg at 1:37.81. Mateos notably represented Paraguay at the World Championships in Doha earlier this month.

Third-place South Dakota State (6:36.26) also had a sub-1:38 lead-off from Samuel Johnson (1:37.67).

Team Standings

  1. Denver, 121
  2. Lindenwood, 116
  3. South Dakota, 76
  4. Nebraska Omaha, 73
  5. South Dakota State, 58
  6. St. Thomas, 54
  7. Southern Indiana, 46
  8. EIU, 24

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!