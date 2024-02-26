Summer Shines In New Funkita Swimwear

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

With the World Championships done and dusted, all eyes will be turning to Olympic selection trials around the world. Before that happens though, we’ve got plenty to get excited about with the brand new Funkita swimwear collection modelled by World Record Holder Summer McIntosh! Summer picked her favourite new Funkita swimwear pieces to showcase poolside at the Sarasota Modern Hotel set in the Rosemary Arts & Design District of downtown Sarasota.

Her favourite new swimsuit is not the only decision that Summer will be needing to make this season. Having been selective in her racing in 2024, Summer has been content to put her head down in sunny Florida with coach Brent Arckey and the Sarasota Sharks as she prepares for her second Olympic Games. But her recent outing in Orlando with a stunning 8:11 in the 800m freestyle, taking down the Canadian and Commonwealth Records as well as the legendary Katie Ledecky, has certainly raised the question of what Summer plans to race?

Coleman may be right in his prediction, but we can only wait to see what Summer enters at the Canadian Olympic Trials which run from May 13 to 19. In the meantime, Summer models her favourite swimwear brand, which she has worn since hitting the training pool in Toronto as a 10-year-old, on her journey to Paris and into swimming’s history books.

