“Best of the Rest” Recruit Mack Schumann Signs with Auburn for 2025-26

Mack Schumann, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee, is headed to Auburn University to swim and study in the class of 2029. At the time of his verbal commitment a year ago, he wrote on social media:

“I am blessed to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. I want to thank my parents, my brother, my teammates, and my current and future coaches for helping me make this decision! War Eagle🦅”

Schumann trains year-round with Nashville Aquatic Club and specializes in distance. We named him one of the “Best of the Rest” distance freestylers in the class of 2025. In prep swimming, he won the 200/500 free double –with PBs of 1:37.66 and 4:22.38– during his junior year at Donelson Christian Academy at the 2024 TISCA State Championships.

Then, during his senior year of high school, he dropped 10.6 seconds in the 200 breast, 7 seconds in the 200 IM, 2.7 in the 400 IM, and .6 in the 100 breast. He still has impressive freestyle times but this breaststroke/IM development gives him more options at Auburn.

Schumann had a strong showing at Winter Juniors East, where he was runner-up in the 400 IM and placed 9th in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 breast. He picked up new times in all three events. He added PBs in the 100 breast and 200 IM at Southern Premier two months later, while winning the 500 free (4:23.75) and 400 IM ( 3:50.79) and placing 2nd in the 100 breast (54.79) and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:47.58).

In LCM, he earned most of his PBs last summer in July at the Lakeside Aquatic Club Summer Senior Showdown. Those included 200 free (1:54.51), 50 breast (29.43), 100 breast (1:04.12), 200 breast (2:18.99), and 200 IM (2:06.76). He also scored a Summer Nationals cut in the 400 IM (4:25.62) in June.

Schumann will suit up for the Tigers next fall with Brody Singley, Finnley Conklin, Luke Bedsole, Luke Waldrep, Maston Ballew, and Paul Hong. He would have been the 3rd-fastest on Auburn’s roster last year in the 200 breast and 400 IM, 4th in the 500 free, and 5th in the mile.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:57.85

100 breast – 54.42

400 IM – 3:45.98

200 IM – 1:47.58

1650 free – 15:11.83

1000 free – 9:30.30

500 free – 4:21.29

200 free – 1:37.66

