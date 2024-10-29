Windermere’s Carolina Daher Verbally Commits To Harvard For 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Windermere, Florida’s Carolina Daher has announced her commitment to the application process at Harvard University for the fall of 2025. The senior told SwimSwam that she “chose Harvard due to its strong academic program and amazing swim team/coaches!”

Daher was born in Brazil and lived there until the beginning of 2023, when she moved to Windermere, Florida, and joined the Windermere Lakers and the local high school team.

At last week’s FHSAA 4A District 4 Championships, Daher won the 200 freestyle (1:51.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.19). She will head to the state championships next, where she looks to get closer to her lifetime bests of 1:49.54 and 1:04.10.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle — 51.15 200 freestyle — 1:49.54

500 freestyle — 4:59.65 100 breaststroke — 1:04.10

On the 2023-24 Harvard depth chart, Dahler would’ve been fourth in the 200 freestyle and tied for fourth in the 200 IM. She would’ve placed fifth in the 200 freestyle, leaving the possibility open that she could grow into a relay role on the 800 freestyle relay.

She’s had a successful summer in long-course as well, making the 200 freestyle final at the Huntsville Future Championships, where she placed fifth in 2:04.17. Earlier in the summer, she swam a lifetime best of 2:03.35.

She made big improvements in her long-course freestyle, also adding lifetime bests in the 100-meter freestyle (57.50), and 400-meter freestyle (4:23.51). Away from freestyle, she added lifetime bests in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:38.66), 200-meter IM (2:20.51), and 400-meter IM in the summer of 2024.

In Amanda Kulik’s first season as head coach, the Harvard women finished as runners-up to Princeton for the second straight year at the 2024 Women’s Ivy League Championships. The Crimson also qualified four athletes for the 2024 NCAA Championships. Backstroker Anya Mostek and divers Remi Edvalson, Nina Janmyr, and Amy Wotovich made up the biggest team the Crimson have sent to NCAAs since 2019.

Daher joins Audrey Lee, Aliana Marakovic, Sarah Beckman, Hazel Mouhidin, and Davina Huang in Harvard’s 2025 recruiting class.

Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit their support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer admission to the university.

