Maximillian Giuliani Rips 1:44.79 200 Free To Approach Ian Thorpe’s Aussie Record

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first event of day four of the 2023 Queensland Championships was the men’s 4x200m free relay and Miami clocked a new club record to set off some fireworks.

The combination of Maximillian Giuliani, Alex Graham, Alex Grant and James Koch collectively posted a winning time of 7:09.29, highlighted by Giuliani’s masterful opening split of 1:44.79.

20-year-old Giuliani opened in 51.28 and closed in 53.51 to register his first-ever outing under the 1:45 barrier, In doing so, he is inching toward the legendary Ian Thorpe‘s longstanding Australian national record of 1:44.06 put on the books in 2001.

Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ian Thorpe – 1:44.06, 2001 Maximillian Giuliani – 1:44.79, 2023 Clyde Lewis – 1:44.90, 2019 Thomas Fraser-Holmes – 1:45.08, 2014 Alex Graham – 1:45.22, 2021 Kenrick Monk – 1:45.46, 2009 Cameron McEvoy – 1:45.46, 2014 Kyle Chalmers – 1:45.48, 2021 Elijah Winnington – 1:45.53, 2022 Grant Hackett – 1:45.61, 2004

However, Giuliani’s breakthrough performance has been bubbling beneath the surface all season.

It was at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup where Giuliani clocked his first-ever international podium placement time, grabbing 200m free gold in a then-personal best of 1:46.18.

He took that time down to a new PB of 1:45.42 at the Budapest stop on the tour and was within striking distance with another successful result of 1:45.67 to take the individual event earlier here in Brisbane.

So Giuliani has gone from 1:46.18 to 1:44.79 in a matter of two months, which is just the type of trajectory he wants to see headed into next year’s Olympic Games.

Giuliani is also the 18th-best performer all-time across all nations and the Aussie now moves up to become the #2 swimmer in the world this season.