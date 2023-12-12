Maximillian Giuliani Rips 1:44.79 200 Free To Approach Ian Thorpe’s Aussie Record

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
The first event of day four of the 2023 Queensland Championships was the men’s 4x200m free relay and Miami clocked a new club record to set off some fireworks.
The combination of Maximillian Giuliani, Alex Graham, Alex Grant and James Koch collectively posted a winning time of 7:09.29, highlighted by Giuliani’s masterful opening split of 1:44.79.
20-year-old Giuliani opened in 51.28 and closed in 53.51 to register his first-ever outing under the 1:45 barrier, In doing so, he is inching toward the legendary Ian Thorpe‘s longstanding Australian national record of 1:44.06 put on the books in 2001.
Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Ian Thorpe – 1:44.06, 2001
- Maximillian Giuliani – 1:44.79, 2023
- Clyde Lewis – 1:44.90, 2019
- Thomas Fraser-Holmes – 1:45.08, 2014
- Alex Graham – 1:45.22, 2021
- Kenrick Monk – 1:45.46, 2009
- Cameron McEvoy – 1:45.46, 2014
- Kyle Chalmers – 1:45.48, 2021
- Elijah Winnington – 1:45.53, 2022
- Grant Hackett – 1:45.61, 2004
However, Giuliani’s breakthrough performance has been bubbling beneath the surface all season.
It was at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup where Giuliani clocked his first-ever international podium placement time, grabbing 200m free gold in a then-personal best of 1:46.18.
He took that time down to a new PB of 1:45.42 at the Budapest stop on the tour and was within striking distance with another successful result of 1:45.67 to take the individual event earlier here in Brisbane.
So Giuliani has gone from 1:46.18 to 1:44.79 in a matter of two months, which is just the type of trajectory he wants to see headed into next year’s Olympic Games.
Giuliani is also the 18th-best performer all-time across all nations and the Aussie now moves up to become the #2 swimmer in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free
HWANG
1:44.40
|2
|Zhanle
PAN
|CHN
|1:45.28
|09/27
|3
| Maximillian
GIULIANI
|AUS
|1:45.42
|10/22
|4
|Hojoon
LEE
|KOR
|1:45.56
|09/27
|5
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1:45.72
|10/22
That record is insanely long lasting.
Max Giuliani is 6’4” fully grown man but was two years from even being born when Thorpe went his 1.44.06.
short’s in the same boat for the 400 and 1500 free, and leisel’s records will most likely reach that point too
After we had a bit of a lacklustre trials, with the winner being a 1:46, the boys have stepped up a bit. Taylor, Southam, Chalmers, Neill and Graham all have potential to go solid times next year and put together a solid relay (although obviously not threatening GB at all)
guiliani’s breakout was at the pro swim in july. his world cup results were a continuation of that success
I had never heard of Giuliani until the recent World Cup events. It’s always exciting when a new talent emerges. This reminds me of when Grant Hackett went 1.46 67 in a club relay in 1999 to set a new world record.
Men’s 4×200 will be fierce in Paris.
GB remains strong favorite for gold.
Australia may challenge USA for silver. And France, Italy, and South Korea can create upset.