Qin Haiyang Nails 26.25 50 Breast On Day 3 Of Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th

Jinan, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian media

Day three of the 2023 Chinese Nationals/World Championships Trials saw national record holder Qin Haiyang put up another impressive swim in his dominant breaststroke discipline.

24-year-old Qin stopped the clock in a mighty 26.25, giving him the decisive victory over his competitors.

Sun Jiajun posted 26.91 as the runner-up while Zheng Yinghao rounded out the podium well back in 27.47.

As for Qin, his outing fell just .05 shy of his lifetime best and Asian Record of 26.20, a time he produced in the semi-finals of the 50m breast at this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, Qin ultimately grabbed gold in a final time of 26.29.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty remains the World Record holder in this 50m breast event, courtesy of the 25.95 he put up at the 2017 World Championships. But Qin’s 26.20 PB renders him the #2 performer of all-time while tonight’s effort checks in as the 10th-best performance in history.

Qin’s gold medal-worthy time tonight is yet another demonstration of the man’s consistency, with the ace having nailed the top 10 performances of his career all within just several months.

Qin Haiyang‘s Top 10 LCM 50 Breaststroke Performances



SF=semi-final, H=heats

26.20 – 2023 World Championships (SF) 26.25 – 2023 Chinese Nationals/World Championships Trials 26.29 – 2023 World Cup Berlin, 2023 World Championships 26.30 – 2023 World Cup Budapest, 2023 World Cup Berlin (H) 26.34 – 2023 World Championships (H) 26.38 – 2023 World University Games (SF) 26.44 – 2023 World University Games (H) 26.52 – 2023 World Cup Athens 26.53 – 2023 World University Games 26.57 – 2023 World Cup Budapest (H)

At these Chinese Nationals, Qin took the 100m breast gold on night 1 in a time of 58.40 and last night ripped a split of 57.92 on his squad’s medley relay.