Xu Jiayu Logs 52.61 100 Back On Day 2 Of Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th

Jinan, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian media

Day two of the 2023 Chinese World Trials was a little on the subdued side compared to what we’ve seen from the nation’s swimmers thus far this year.

Doubling up on her 400m free victory from last night, 21-year-old Li Bingjie topped the women’s 1500m free podium this time around.

Li notched a time of 15:56.04 as the sole competitor of the field to get under the 16:00 barrier. Her outing was about 5 seconds off of the 15:51.18 meet record she established for gold at this year’s Asian Games, although her World Championships bronze medal-earning time of 15:45.71 was even quicker than that.

Backstroking ace Xu Jiayu grabbed the gold in the 100m sprint this evening, touching in a solid result of 52.61. The next-closest competitor was 200m IM Olympic champion Wang Shun who touched in 54.37 as the runner-up.

Xu already ranks #1 in the world in this event as a result of his 52.05 turned at the Asian Games.

Zhang Yufei collected another piece of hardware, reaping the top prize in tonight’s women’s 50m free final.

25-year-old Zhang logged a time of 24.58 to get to the wall ahead of Yang Junxuan‘s time of 24.85 for silver. Cheng Yujie bagged bronze in 24.91.

Additional Winners