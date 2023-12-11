Xu Jiayu Logs 52.61 100 Back On Day 2 Of Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS
- Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th
- Jinan, China
- LCM (50m)
- Results via Asian media
Day two of the 2023 Chinese World Trials was a little on the subdued side compared to what we’ve seen from the nation’s swimmers thus far this year.
Doubling up on her 400m free victory from last night, 21-year-old Li Bingjie topped the women’s 1500m free podium this time around.
Li notched a time of 15:56.04 as the sole competitor of the field to get under the 16:00 barrier. Her outing was about 5 seconds off of the 15:51.18 meet record she established for gold at this year’s Asian Games, although her World Championships bronze medal-earning time of 15:45.71 was even quicker than that.
Backstroking ace Xu Jiayu grabbed the gold in the 100m sprint this evening, touching in a solid result of 52.61. The next-closest competitor was 200m IM Olympic champion Wang Shun who touched in 54.37 as the runner-up.
Xu already ranks #1 in the world in this event as a result of his 52.05 turned at the Asian Games.
Zhang Yufei collected another piece of hardware, reaping the top prize in tonight’s women’s 50m free final.
25-year-old Zhang logged a time of 24.58 to get to the wall ahead of Yang Junxuan‘s time of 24.85 for silver. Cheng Yujie bagged bronze in 24.91.
Additional Winners
- The men’s medley relay combination of Xu (52.95), Qin Haiyang (57.92), Wang Changhao (51.32) and Pan Zhanle clocked a time of 3:31.21.
- Pan was also in the water for the men’s 200m free where he settled for silver in 1:46.72. Winning the race was Ji Xinjie who closed 1:46.49.
- Yang Chang logged a result of 1:06.38 for women’s 100m breast gold, notching the sole outing of the pack under 1:07.00.
- The women’s 100m back saw Peng Xuwei get the job done in 59.83 as the only racer to delve under the minute barrier.
Pan Zhanle looks far from his best shape (49.02 his anchor if the other splits are correct, after 1.46.72 in the 200 free): curious to see what he’ll swim Thursday in the 100 free, distance where he could win gold in Paris.
The only limiting factor for China is their fly leg. Very excited to watch Italy, Russia, China, and Usa in a 4 medley
Russia won’t be allowed to send relays to Paris
When was the last time Xu provided a sub 52.5 split at worlds or Olympics? I’m more worried about Xu’s inconsistent form than the rapidly improving Chinese flyer who is likely capable of 50 mid split when Paris rolls around