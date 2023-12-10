Qin Haiyang & Zhang Yufei Notch Victories To Open Chinese World Trials

2023 CHINESE WORLD TRIALS

Sunday, December 10th – Friday, December 15th

Jinan, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian media

The 2023 Chinese World Championships Trials began today from Jinan and several of the nation’s red-hot stars were in the water to take on their domestic competition.

Right off the bat, World Record holder Qin Haiyang dove in for the men’s 100m breaststroke and handily claimed the gold.

24-year-old Qin touched in a time of 58.40 to beat the field by well over a second, with Sun Jiajun snagging silver in 59.71 while Dong Zhihao bagged bronze in 59.73.

Qin continues the most successful year of his career, one which saw him sweep the breaststroke events at the World Championships. There in Fukuoka, he produced a mark of 57.69 for a new Asian Record. He followed that up with a similarly impressive result of 57.76 meet record for gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Another Asian Games gold medalist who was in the pool this evening was 21-year-old Li Bingjie.

The freestyle ace contested the women’s 400m distance, producing a gold medal-worthy time of 4:03.39. Although that was off the 4:01.96 which resulted in her title in Hangzhou, her outing here was enough to earn her first medal of these Trials.

Olympic multi-champion Zhang Yufei made her presence known this evening as well en route to claiming the top prize in the women’s 100m fly.

25-year-old Zhang turned in a time of 56.85 to produce the sole sub-57-second result of the field. She touched nearly a second ahead of Yu Yiting who clocked 57.69 for runner-up status while Wang Yichun also landed on the podium in 58.54.

Yu was back in the water later in the session to take on the women’s 200m IM. She upgraded to gold in that event, producing a result of 2:10.69 as the winner.

Additional winners included Wang Changhao taking the men’s 50m fly in 23.40 and Zhang Zhanshuo topping the men’s 400m free podium in 3:45.11.

Wang was born in 2007 so that’s a stellar new lifetime best for the 16-year-old budding star. The teen now ranks 4th in the world on the season. His time also is approaching the newly-minted World Junior Record of 3:44.31 Bulgaria’s Petar Mitsin put on the books this past summer.