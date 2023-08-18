Sean Sullivan Named Interim Head Coach At Illinois State

Courtesy: Illinois State Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Jeri Beggs has appointed Sean Sullivan as the ISU swimming & diving program’s interim head coach. Sullivan, who has served as a member of the Redbird coaching staff since 2021, takes over the program following the departure of former head coach Caitlin Hamilton to Kentucky.

“Since joining our coaching staff two and a half years ago, Sean has demonstrated consistent leadership in all facets of our swimming and diving program,” Beggs stated. “He has played a major role in our recruiting efforts here; and, as evidenced by his selection to serve on the coaching staff for Team USA at the World University Games last month, he is highly respected as a swimming coach. I am confident in Sean to continue leading and supporting our Redbird student-athletes this year.”

Sullivan recently represented ISU at the World University Games in Chengdu, China as part of the coaching staff selected by USC men’s and women’s associate head coach Peter Richardson and Fairfield Head Coach, Jacy Dyer.

“I want to thank Interim Director of Athletics Jeri Beggs and Senior Associate Director of Athletics Cindy Harris for this opportunity,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited to lead this team and am confident we can continue to build on the successes we have had in the pool and the classroom over the last few years.”

Sullivan joined the Redbird swimming and diving program as an assistant coach on January 14, 2021, following a two-year stint working with a top-level swim club in the Chicago suburbs. In his role as assistant coach at Illinois State, Sullivan worked primarily with the sprint group. He helped guide the Redbirds to their best team finish since the 2013-14 season, when the team took home second place at the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships after being picked to finish fourth in the conference pre-championship poll. The Redbirds then followed that up with a third-place finish in 2023, as the team earned five gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze medal.

In his role as the sprint coach, Sullivan mentored Redbird standout Madyson Morse , who was named 2022-23 MVC Swimmer of Year after winning three gold medals at the MVC championships, defending her title in the 200 IM, and setting conference records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Morse went on to win the 100 breaststroke at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships, becoming the first Redbird to win gold at that meet. Morse was also named to the World University Games team to represent the United States at the end of that season. Sullivan also worked with Emma Feltzer , as she became MVC champion in the 200 freestyle, set program records in the 100 & 200 freestyle, and was a part of four silver medal winning relays.

Sullivan received his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Occidental College in 2016 and was an all-conference swimmer and former school record holder for the Tigers.