East Carolina Assistant Riley Hilbrandt Named Head Swimming And Diving Coach Of Illinois State

Riley Hilbrandt has been named head swimming and diving coach for Division I Illinois State University after most recently spending time at East Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Riley to Illinois State and look forward to her leadership of the Redbird swimming and diving program,” Illinois State Interim Athletic Director Dr. Jeri Beggs said. “Riley brings passion and enthusiasm with her from East Carolina and a wealth of experience at various levels of swimming. She is an energetic leader, who brings out the best in her student-athletes and fellow coaches. Riley is a great fit for our program, and we look forward to having her on campus very soon.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Jeri Beggs, Leanna Bordner, Paul Kabbes, Cindy Harris and the entire Redbird athletic community for this amazing opportunity,” Hilbrandt said. “I am beyond grateful for all the members of the athletic department for putting their trust in me to lead Redbird swim and dive. This program has had decades of success and been one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. To be a part of that tradition and community is something I will not take lightly. I promise to bring enthusiasm, grit, and the utmost dedication to assist these student-athletes compete at an elite level both in the pool and classroom.

Hilbrandt most recently spent time at East Carolina University as an assistant coach for three seasons. Hilbrandt assisted in recruiting notably bringing in 16 athletes to the program for the 2022-2023 season, helping grow the roster after the program was originally cut and then reinstated during the pandemic.

Prior to her time at ECU, Hilbrandt was an assistant coach at Division II Clarion University in Pennsylvania for two seasons. Before arriving at Clarion, Hilbrandt spent a season with Division III Wooster College as an assistant coach.

Hilbrandt began her coaching career at her alma mater, Nevada-Reno as a volunteer assistant in the 2017-2018 season. She graduated from Nevada in 2017 after swimming there for four seasons, primarily as a breaststroker. She graduated with an undergraduate degree in public health and is currently pursuing a master’s in Kinesiology.

The Illinois State women finished 4th out of nine teams this past season at the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Championships. Rising senior Emma Feltzer led the way with 81 individual points and was highlighted by a conference title as she won the 100 freestyle in a personal best time of a 49.33. Madyson Morse was the team’s 2nd highest individual scorer with 75 individual points but Morse will not return next fall as she just finished her fifth-year.

The Redbirds were led by interim head coach Sean Sullivan this past season as former head coach Caitlin Hamilton left the program in August to become the new associate head coach of Kentucky.