Penn State Fires Tim Murphy as Head Swimming & Diving Coach Amid Leave of Absence

Penn State University has announced that they will “not renew the contract” of men’s and women’s head swimming & diving coach Tim Murphy.

“We would like to thank Tim for his service to Penn State for the last 11 years and wish him all the best in the future,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft.

Murphy, who took over the program in the 2013-2014 season, has been on an “unspecified leave of absence” from the program. In his absence, Erin Matyus is serving as the interim women’s head coach and Dan Carrington is serving as the interim men’s head coach. While the school declined to comment on when the leave of absence began, sources tell SwimSwam that it was sometime in the fall semester.

The Nittany Lion men placed 7th out of eight teams at the Big Ten Championships in February while the women placed 9th out of 12 teams. Penn State didn’t send any women’s swimmers to the NCAA Championships, but three men — Cooper Morley (50 free and 100 back), Victor Baganha (100 fly), and Mariano Lazzerini (100 breast and 200 breast) qualified to represent the Nittany Lions next week at IUPUI along with three relays. A few days before the meet, Baganha scratched out of NCAAs with an undisclosed health issue.

The men’s team wound up scoring 8 points to finish 34th at the NCAA Championships. They scored 2 points via a 16th-place finish in the 400 medley relay, while Cooper Morley and Mariano Lazzerini each scored 3 points individually via 14th place finishes in the 100 back and 100 breast, respectively.

Lazzerini was the Big Ten Champion in the 100 breast. That was Penn State’s 15th Big Ten event champion in men’s swimming & diving all-time and first since 2021.

Three female swimmers came forward with accusations of bullying against Murphy back in 2018, prompting a review of the program by the university’s athletics integrity officer. Other swimmers, including Irish Olympian Shane Ryan, spoke out in support of Murphy.

Prior to Penn State, Murphy was the head coach of the men’s team at Harvard for 15 years, where he coached Olympic open water swmimer Alex Meyer. He was the head coach of the US men’s open water team at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Prior to Harvard, he was the head coach of the Wilton YMCA Wahoos in Connecticut, where he won 7 YMCA National Championships in 13 years.