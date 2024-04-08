Phil Yoshida Will Not Return to Cal Poly Swim Team, Administrators Inform Athletes

Cal Poly has informed swimmers in a meeting Thursday that head coach Phil Yoshida will not return to the team and that they will begin a search for a new head coach.

Yoshida was placed on a leave of absence on August 26, 2023, with athletes being informed on September 6. The school was investigating ‘multiple allegations’ that he verbally and emotionally abused athletes and assistant coaches, threatened them, and retaliated.

Tom Milich, who retired in 2020 after 14 years of leading the men’s and women’s programs, returned as interim head coach last season. Yoshida was Milich’s assistant for all 14 of those years, plus five prior to Milich’s hiring and took over the program beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

The Mustang women finished 6th out of 10 teams at the MPSF Championships, while the men placed 4th out of 7 teams. In both cases, that was higher than the season prior, where the women were 9th and the men were 7th. Cal Poly will move into the newly-formed swimming division of the Big West Conference next season.

The job posting is still not available on Cal Poly’s website, and an email to administrators on Monday morning inquiring about the progress of the investigation was not immediately returned.