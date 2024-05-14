Texas Swimmers, Fink/Foster Highlight Longhorn Elite Invite Psych Sheets

2024 Longhorn Elite Invite

May 15-18, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Psych Sheets

The 2024 Longhorn Elite Invite will be held this weekend at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas in Austin. The three-day meet will feature all Olympic events in its schedule. Among the list of athletes on the psych sheets includes Nic Fink who will swim both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Carson Foster will also be in attendance and is entered in four events, the 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Fink enters the meet and is coming off a World title in the 100 breaststroke as he won the event at the 2024 World Championships in Doha in February. He also won bronze in the 50 breast and 200 breast. Fink has been a core member of the US breaststroke group at the international level having qualified for Tokyo in 2021 and swimming at every world championship since as well.

The breaststroke events also feature numerous other big names such as Jake Foster, who also represented the US at 2024 Worlds finishing 4th in the 200 breast and 9th in the 100. Will Licon is also in the breaststroke events and looks to qualify for the Paris Olympics later this summer after finishing 3rd in the 200 breast at the 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.

Jake’s older brother Carson Foster also highlights the psych sheets and is the top seed in the 400 free and 400 IM and the #2 seed in the 200 free behind NCAA Champion Luke Hobson and the #2 seed in the 200 IM behind Shaine Casas. Carson will look to qualify for his first Olympic team after finishing 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 IM at 2020 Wave II Trials.

With the arrival of Bob Bowman as head coach, notable names absent from the meet include Regan Smith, Hubert Kos, and Leon Marchand. Bowman said last month that he would be splitting time between Tempe and Austin.

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet includes Olympic Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby who is entered in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 50 freestyle. German Olympian and Texas training partner Anna Elendt is also entered in the meet and is the #2 seed behind Jacoby in both breaststroke events.

2020 US Tokyo Olympian in the 1500 freestyle Erica Sullivan will take on a range of freestyle events as she is in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Also highlighting the mid/distance free events are Jillian Cox and Erin Gemmell. Both swimmers represented the US last summer at the 2023 World Championships.

2024 Worlds bronze medalist in the 50 free Kasia Wasick is also entered on the psych sheets and is the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Wasick represents Poland.

Numerous club swimmers will also be in attendance. The boys side is highlighted by 17 year old Maximus Williamson while the girls side is highlighted by Maggie Wanezek who will travel to the meet from Wisconsin.