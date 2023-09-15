Gretchen Walsh Drops 20.84 50 Free Relay Split In UVA Class Relay Competition

University of Virginia Class Relays
- September 15, 2023
- SCY (25 yards)
- Aquatic And Fitness Center, Charlottesville, Virginia
The college season has barely begun, and the University of Virginia is already starting to do University of Virginia things. On Friday morning, the team did men’s and women’s class relays, where freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors each formed a 200 medley relay and competed against each other.
On the men’s side, the senior squad of Will Cole, Noah Nichols, Matt Brownstead, and August Lamb won in a time of 1:28.62. Sophomores Claire Curzan, Emma Weber, Carly Novelline, and Aimee Canny won on the women’s side in a time of 1:39.29.
All swimmers were unsuited for this competition.
Full Results:
Women:
- Claire Curzan (24.32), Emma Weber (28.39), Carly Novelline (24.15), Aimee Canny (22.43) — 1:39.29
- Alex Walsh (24.72), Anna Keating (28.97), Abby Harter (23.97), Maxine Parker (22.50) — 1:40.24
- Reilly Tiltmann (25.58), Ella Bathurst (28.98), Abby Kapeller (24.91), Gretchen Walsh (20.84) — 1:40.31
- Tess Howley (25.91), Aimee Crosbie (29.59), Maggie Schalow (25.17), Cavan Gormsen (22.91) — 1:43.58
Men:
- Will Cole (22.84), Noah Nichols (24.07), Matt Brownstead (21.62), August Lamb (20.09) — 1:28.62
- Jack Aikins (22.84), Matt Syczen (25.93), Tim Connery (21.25), Connor Boyle (20.24) — 1:30.26
- Braeden Haughey (23.49), Kammal Muhammad (25.20), Patrick Gilhool (22.14), Sebastien Sergile (20.00) — 1:30.83
- Will Thompson (23.34), Jay Gerloff (25.98), Simon Lins (21.94), Hayden Belotti (20.40) — 1:31.66
Of course, the most notable highlight from this competition was Gretchen Walsh‘s 20.84 anchor leg, which is just 0.01 off her flat start best. At the 2023 NCAA Championships, only two swimmers, UVA alum Kate Douglass and LSU alum Maggie MacNeil, were able to outdo Walsh’s split on Friday. Walsh is known for swimming fast times in-season and in a practice suit, but it’s still eye-popping whenever she does it.
Top transfer Curzan also made her UVA debut on this relay, leading off her relay with a 24.32 backstroke leg (the fastest in her field). She announced her transfer from Stanford to Virginia in August and arrived in Charlottesville this fall, but will not compete in official NCAA meets this season because she is doing an Olympic redshirt year (and even if she wasn’t, she wouldn’t have been eligible to compete anyway because she entered the transfer portal past the winter sports deadline). Another big UVA transfer, fifth-year Jasmine Nocentini, was not a part of these relays despite being a sprinter.
On the men’s side, 100-breast ACC record holder Nichols had the fastest breaststroke split by over a second. Also of note is sophomore Sebastien Sergile swimming the fastest anchor leg in the field (20.00), as he is better known for being a mid-distance swimmer but beat out his sprinter teammates August Lamb, Connor Boyle, and Hayden Bellotti (who all have faster 50 free PBs than Sergile).
Top recruits in the high school class of 2023 such as #4 Cavan Gormsen, #5 Tess Howley, Best Of The Rest Maggie Schalow, and Honorable Mention Bellotti all raced in school colors for the first time.
Virginia begins their season on October 13 against Florida in Gainesville.
damn I know it’s only the beginning of the season and there’s still 27 weeks until NCAA’s but it wouldn’t shock me if she splits under 20
So is Curzan not doing the redshirt she originally intended on doing?
This wasn’t an official ncaa meet.
I know that…but she is listed on their NCAA roster for this year.
Even if she wasn’t redshirting she wouldn’t have been able to compete without a waiver since she entered the portal after the deadline for winter sports.
She’s on their roster tho and she’s all over their social media
Well Damn
walsh being that close to the guys in a 50 free is just scary
UVA coukd have a top 3 2 medley relay on the guy’s side. Grimm/Nichols/Connery/Brownstead seems like it would be a strong team. Deends on where Grimm is at though
No Grimm?