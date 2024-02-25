MA High School Swimmer Wins Court Case to Compete at MIAA State Champs After Tech Error

Longmeadow High School swimmer Benjamin Lyons won a case against the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), allowing him the ability to compete at the State Championship meet.

Lyons had previously qualified for the MIAA Division II State Championship alongside three of his Longmeadow teammates. However, Longmeadow coach Andrew Endress encountered a technical error when entering his swimmers in the meet, causing his boy’s meet entries to not go through to the MIAA.

When Endress noticed the error, he reportedly reached out to the MIAA to correct the error on the entries for his swimmers. However, the MIAA responded that they would not be able to enter the swimmers, despite there being no written rule regarding the exclusion of athletes in the instance of a technical error with the entries.

In order to rectify this mistake, Lyons and his parents decided to take legal actions against the MIAA, stating that preventing him from competing in the State Championship would cause “irreparable harm” to his prospects of swimming in front of college scouts. The family, represented by Elizabeth Zuckerman and Sean Buxton of Bulkley Richardson, filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction request with the Hampden Superior Court, which was heard by Judge James M. Manitsas, who ruled in favor of Lyons.

As a result of the ruling, Lyons was deemed eligible to compete in the State Championship on February 18, where he placed 14th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.29) and 5th in the 500 freestyle (4:55.38). Lyons was the only one of the four Longmeadow swimmers to compete, as the remaining 3 un-named swimmers were not involved in the case. With Lyons as their only swimmer, Longmeadow finished 29th overall out of 38 teams with 17 points.