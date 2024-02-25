Wyoming State Championships Hosts Brown And Gold Day As Wyoming Swim/Dive Apparel Sells Out

The Wyoming Swimming LSC hosted a brown and gold day in remembrance of the three University of Wyoming swimmers who died in a single-vehicle car crash on Thursday.

As seen in the picture above, hundreds of club swimmers from the state supported the day of remembrance as they wore their brown and gold shirts at the meet. The club meet ran from Friday, February 23rd through Sunday, February 25th at Laramie High School. Laramie High School is about a mile away from the University of Wyoming campus.

A local resident of Wyoming informed SwimSwam that all of the University of Wyoming Swimming and Diving t-shirts and sweatshirts had been purchased when they went to the store. They also purchased the last hat in the store.

The single-vehicle car crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road near the Wyoming and Colorado border this past Thursday.

Sophomore on the men’s team Charlie Clark, junior on the men’s team Luke Slabber, and freshman on the women’s team Carson Muir died in the crash. Two other members of the team were injured in the crash, although the school has announced that their injuries are non-life threatening.

A GoFundMe has already been set up to support the funeral and memorial expenses of the athletes. Notably, the wife of NBA player Larry Nance Jr., Hailey Nance donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe. Hailey Nance (formerly Hailey Pince) swam for Wyoming during her collegiate career. Over $100,000 has been raised at the time of publication.