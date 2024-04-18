Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Popovici Moves Up World Rankings With 1:45.10 200 Free At Romanian Nationals

2024 ROMANIAN NATIONALS

  • Wednesday, April 17th – Sunday, April 21st
  • Otopeni, Romania
  • LCM (50m)
  • Start List
  • Results

Day 2 of the 2024 Romanian Nationals saw former world record holder David Popovici dive in to contest the men’s 200m freestyle.

After posting the top time of the morning in 1:47.41 as the sole swimmer of the field under 1:52, 19-year-old Popovici produced a final mark of 1:45.10 to grab the gold this evening.

Popovici split 24.98/26.97(51.95)/26.92/26.24(52.44) to keep things relatively close between his two halves in this controlled outing.

His performance handily defeated the domestic field, with Mihai Gergely snagging silver in 1:51.27 and Robert Andrei Badea bagging bronze in 1:51.86.

Popovici’s 1:45.10 checks in as a season-best, overtaking the 1:46.19 logged at the Luxembourg Euro Meet in January. He bumps himself up in the world rankings to now occupy slot #7.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free

SunwooKOR
HWANG
09/27
1:44.40
2Matthew
RICHARDS 		GBR1:44.6904/07
3Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:44.7504/07
4 Maximillian
GIULIANI		AUS1:44.7912/12
5Danas
RAPSYS 		LTU1:44.9602/12
6Thomas
DEAN		GBR1:45.0904/07
7Lukas
MARTENS 		GER1:45.2102/12
8Luke
HOBSON		USA1:45.2602/13
9James
GUY		GBR1:45.2804/07
9Zhanle
PAN 		CHN1:45.2809/27
View Top 51»

Popovici’s lifetime best in this 200m free remains at the massive 1:42.97 he produced en route to gold at the 2022 European Championships. That performance rendered him the 3rd-fastest man in history, sitting only behind Germany’s retired world record holder Paul Biedermann‘s supersuited time of 1:42.00 and retired Olympic champion Michael Phelps (1:42.96) of the United States.

The Romanian added this 2free gold to the 50m free meet title he captured on day 1 here in Otopeni. Yesterday he posted a result of 22.27 to register the 4th-quickest time of his young career. His PB remains at the 22.16 produced for gold at the 2022 European Junior Championships.

The other notable swim on the evening came in the men’s 50m fly where Denis Laurean Popescu fired off a new national record.

He popped a time of 23.54 to slice .20 off of Popovici’s former national standard of 23.74 put on the books at the 2023 edition of this competition.

Entering this meet, Popescu’s lifetime best rested at the 24.13 notched at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy. That means the 20-year-old beat his previous PB by over half a second en route to grabbing the gold.

In This Story

John26
37 seconds ago

Anyone seen any pics of him from this week? Any signs of him beefing?

0
0
Reply
Beginner Swimmer at 25
14 minutes ago

The favorite in the 100 and 200 free imo… Gonna bet on him 😈

3
-2
Reply
OldNotDead
18 minutes ago

The 1:42.96 from MP was also super-suited

5
-1
Reply
Mr Piano
31 minutes ago

It’s great that he’s been focusing a lot on his back-half, as that’s where he completely collapsed last year. His PB comes back in 52.6, so to be 53.1 at this point in the season is pretty good. I think he’s going to do something special this summer.

12
0
Reply
Tencor
38 minutes ago

I would still probably mark him as the tentative favorite given he only needs to be at 85% to beat the field here, unlike the 100 where he could be at 105% of his strength and still lose

9
0
Reply
Facts
Reply to  Tencor
29 minutes ago

He’s absolutely the favorite, his ceiling is just so much higher than anyone else

7
0
Reply
gitech
Reply to  Tencor
28 minutes ago

Yes, i think that he could be in 1:43 low in Paris

0
0
Reply
ooo
Reply to  gitech
6 minutes ago

1:42 low 1:41 high

1
-1
Reply
Caleb
Reply to  Tencor
1 minute ago

obvious favorite in the 200; 100 is a little more complicated.

0
0
Reply

