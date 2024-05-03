ASU Commit Quin Seider Breaks 32-Year-Old CIF-SS D3 Record With 1:36.45 200 Free Prelim

2024 CIF-SS Division 3

May 1-3, 2024 (swimming)

April 24, 2024 (diving)

Mt. San Antonio College – Walnut, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 CIF-SS Division 3”

Nordhoff High School senior Quin Seider had a blistering start to the 2024 California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section (CIF-SS) Division 3 Championships on Wednesday, breaking one Division record and nearing two more during the prelims.

Seider, an Arizona State commit, dropped a time of 1:36.45 in the 200 free heats, obliterating a 32-year-old CIF-SS Division 3 Record held Chad Carvin, who swam 1:37.80 in 1992.

Carvin is an Olympic medalist, winning silver on the U.S. men’s 800 free relay at the 2000 Games in Sydney, and he was also a three-time short course world champion.

Seider, 18, was just shy of his personal best time, which stands at 1:36.14 from the Winter Junior Championships – West this past December.

Later in the session in the 100 free, Seider posted a time of 43.52, nearing the CIF-SS D3 Record of 43.44 set by Russian Olympic medalist Vladimir Morozov in 2010.

Despite not being a D3 Record, Seider’s swim was faster than the existing CIF-SS Division 1 (43.85) and Division 2 (44.11) records—the latter held by Olympic champion Anthony Ervin.

Seider owns a PB of 43.28 in the 100 free, set at Winter Juniors – West.

Leading off Nordhoff’s 200 free relay, Seider set a new best time of 19.78 in the 50 free, downing his previous mark of 20.03 while coming within earshot of Morozov’s D3 Record of 19.43 from 2010.

Like the 100 free, Seider was faster than the D1 (19.95) and D2 (20.17) records.

The top seed in both events with a bullet entering Friday’s finals, Seider won the D3 titles in the 50 free (20.45) and 100 free (44.61) last season as a junior, and during his freshman year, he was the Division 4 champion in the 100 fly.