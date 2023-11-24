Summer Juniors Finalist Quin Seider Commits to Arizona State for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quin Seider, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Oak View, California will swim and study at Arizona State University beginning next fall. He announced his verbal commitment in April, writing:

“I am extremely proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I want to thank everyone who’s helped me get this far; my family, friends, coaches, and friendly rivals, and I look forward to being pushed by all these people in the future. I want to thank Coach Bowman and Coach Behm for giving me this amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to set foot on deck for the 2024-25 season!”

Seider is a senior at Nordhoff High School in Ojai. He swims year-round with the Ojai Heatwaves, where his mother (Wenke Hansen Seider) is the head coach. He became the first swimmer from Nordhoff to swim at the CIF State Meet last May after winning the 50 free (20.45) and 100 free (44.61) at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championships. At States, he placed 5th in the 50 and 7th in the 100.

Seider’s best 100/200 free times come from Winter Juniors West last December. There, he finaled in the 50 free (22nd) and 100 free (16th) and left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly, although he lowered his 50 time at high school States and his 100 fly time (49.39) at Kevin Perry earlier this month. The latter meet also produced his best 200 IM (1:51.79) and 100 back (50.95) times.

He had an excellent long course season, as well, culminating with finals appearances in the 50 free (19th) and 100 free (13th) and new PBs in the 50 free (23.18), 100 free (50.97), 200 free (1:55.24), and 100 fly (56.13) at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 44.44

200 free – 1:38.81

Seider will join the ASU class of 2028 with Tolu Young, Jacob Pins, Michael Hochwalt, Bryce Rohr, Leo Verschooten, and Lucien Vergnes.

His father shared a few contextual details about Quin with SwimSwam:

“We believe he has a unique story to tell and should be fun to follow for the upcoming years. Like others who have come before him, he swims in a very small town, on a very small club team, has not done a significant amount of yardage like others his age have, and has done virtually no strength training other than bodyweight work (pullups, pushups, planks, TRX, etc.). Quin also keeps a 4.0+ GPA and is a genuine all around nice guy. We are happy ASU was able to see the full package that Quin offers, and his amazing upside potential.

“Quin’s mother, Wenke (Hansen) Seider is the head coach of Quin’s club team, the Ojai Heatwaves, and was a member of the German National Team, and swam in Geneva, Switzerland and Paris, France, before coming to the United States to swim at UCSB under Gregg Wilson in the early-mid 1990s where she was a two-time Big West Champion. Wenke qualified for the US Olympic Trials in the 100 & 200 SCM breaststroke (1:10.0 and 2:30.65) in 2000, as a 30-year-old, and has held numerous World and National Masters Swimming titles, and still holds the 45-49 age group world record in the 100 LCM fly (1:04.96).

“Growing up, Quin enjoyed multiple activities as a surfer, practitioner of Aikido, while swimming 3 times/week, then increasing to his current 5-6 days/week. Wenke has intentionally taken a long runway approach to Quin’s training, in an effort to not burn him out, and hand him off to the right college team, where he can realize the next level of his training and competitive capability.”

