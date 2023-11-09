Lucien Vergnes Signs NLI with Arizona State, Keeping Toulouse-to-Tempe Pipeline Open

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

French breaststroker Lucien Vergnes has signed a National Letter of Intent with Arizona State University. He will make the move from Toulouse to Tempe for the 2024-25 school year, joining his former teammate from Dauphins Toulouse OEC, the Sun Devils’ superstar, Léon Marchand.

Vergnes won the 200 breast at the French Elite Short Course Championships last month, going a personal-best time of 2:05.61 but just narrowly missing the French standard for European Championships selection (2:05.53). He also placed 3rd in the 100 breast, 6th in the 50 breast, 3rd in the 100 IM, and 8th in the 200 IM, and earned PBs in the 50/100/200 breast, 100/200 IM, and 50 free (leading off a relay).

Best SCM times:

50 breast – 27.50

100 breast – 58.63

200 breast – 2:05.60

100 IM – 53.80

200 IM – 2:00.08

50 free – 22.82

In long course, Vergnes won the European Juniors crown in the 200 breast in 2022 (2:13.02) and the European U23 crown this summer (2:10.04). He finished 3rd in the same event at French Elite Nationals in June, coming to the wall in 2:11.19 behind Marchand (2:06.59) and Antoine Marc (2:09.68).

Best LCM times:

100 breast – 1:01.51

200 breast – 2:10.04

200 IM – 2:02.15

400 IM – 4:29.55

Vergnes will join future Sun Devils #16 Tolu Young, “BOTR” Jacob Pins, “BOTR” Michael Hochwalt, Bryce Rohr, and Leo Verschooten next fall. ASU will join the Big 12 Conference in 2024, just as Texas leaves for the SEC. Vergnes’ converted 200 breast time is only about 1.3 seconds off what it took to score at NCAAs last season.

