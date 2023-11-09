World Aquatics Releases Water Polo Draw For 2024 World Championships In Doha

Courtesy: World Aquatics

World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 gold medallist Brigitte Sleeking (NED) and 2023 World Aquatics Men’s Water Polo World Cup champion Unai Aguirre (ESP) led today’s draw for the Men’s and Women’s tournaments of the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024.

Sleeking and Aguirre were joined at the draw in Doha by distinguished guests and leaders from the World Aquatics Community, including the General Director of the Doha 2024 Local Organizing Committee, Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber and World Aquatics Bureau Member Kyriakos Giannopoulos.

Women’s Tournament

Group A

The first team drawn in the Women’s Water Polo Tournament is Brazil (BRA), who will headline Group A. They will be joined by the United States (USA), who recently qualified for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after their 17-7 victory over Brazil secured their eighth consecutive Pan American Games gold medal. Kazakhstan (KAZ) and the Netherlands (NED) complete the group, with the latter traveling to Doha as the defending champions after reclaiming the Women’s Water Polo World title in Fukuoka after a 32-year drought.

Group B

In Group B, World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 silver medallists Spain (ESP) are joined by People’s Republic of China (CHN), with the two remaining spots to be confirmed after the Women’s European Water Polo Championships.

Group C

Making their World Aquatics Championships debut, Singapore (SGP) will enter Group C, alongside Hungary (HUN), Australia (AUS), and New Zealand (NZL).

Group D

In Group D, Italy (ITA), World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 bronze medallists will be joined by South Africa (RSA) and Canada (CAN), with the final spot to be confirmed after the Women’s European Water Polo Championship.

Men’s Tournament

Group A

The first team drawn in the Men’s Water Polo Tournament, in Group A, is South Africa (RSA). Joining them in the group is Australia (AUS), and Spain (ESP), winners of the Men’s Water Polo World Cup 2023. The final spot in Group A will be confirmed after the 2024 Men’s European Water Polo Championship.

Group B

In Group B, World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023 silver medallists Greece (GRE), who narrowly lost out to Hungary in a thrilling shoot-out, are joined by Brazil (BRA), People’s Republic of China (CHN) and hosts of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, France (FRA).

Group C

Defending Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Serbia (SRB) are in Group C and are joined by two non-European teams in Japan (JPN) and the United States (USA). The final spot in Group C will be confirmed after the 2024 Men’s European Water Polo Championship.

Group D

In Group D, Kazakhstan (KAZ) secure their spot after defeating Iran 10-9 in a penalty shootout for the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023. They will be joined by the defending World Champions, Hungary (HUN) and the most successful country in men’s water polo at World Aquatics Championships, with four gold medals, Italy (ITA). The final spot in Group D will be confirmed after the 2024 Men’s European Water Polo Championship.

The World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 will take place from February 2 to 18, 2024, where at least four men’s and two women’s water polo teams will qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Water Polo tournaments will be played at the Aspire Dome and Hamad Aquatic Centre, where the swimming, artistic swimming and diving events will also take place. Old Doha Port will host the open water swimming and high diving with more than 2600 of the world’s best aquatics athletes set to compete in the six disciplines.

We are looking forward to hosting the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in February and know that Qatar have the experience to put on a world-class event, as shown by the previous World Aquatics competitions held in the country -World Aquatics President, Husain Al-Musallam

“Both the Men’s and the Women’s Water Polo tournament in Fukuoka earlier this year produced exciting games throughout. Hungary and the Netherlands were deserved World Champions, and I know that fans will be thrilled by the action in Doha.” concluded the World Aquatics President Captain Husain Al-Musallam.