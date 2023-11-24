SwimSwam Pulse: 53.7% Think 1000 Free Should Stay On Dual Meet Schedules

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if the 1000 free should still be raced at collegiate dual meets:

Question: Should the 1000 free be eliminated from college dual meets?

RESULTS

No – 53.7%

53.7% Yes, add the 1650 – 26.8%

– 26.8% Yes, 500 should be longest – 19.5%

The 1000 freestyle is not on the NCAA Division I Championship program, but it’s contested at the vast majority of dual meets.

Why?

The event serves as the distance freestyle event of the meet in place of the 1650, presumably to save time, with each heat of a 1000 free being approximately six minutes shorter than it would be for the mile.

Maybe there’s also an argument that racing the 1000 free is more palatable to do several times per season than the 1650 for training purposes, though that’s hard to justify given the daunting regimes swimmers take on every day.

The event is still contested at the NCAA Division II Championships, and it is featured in the program at the Men’s Ivy League Championships, though it has been dropped from the women’s meet.

Taken to the SwimSwam A3 Performance Poll, readers are relatively split on what the best course of action is.

More than half, 53.7 percent, think it should remain on the dual meet program. Just over a quarter (26.8%) think it should be gone and they should add the 1650, and just under a fifth (19.5%) of readers believe the 500 free should be the longest race contested in a dual meet.

It seems as though the right move would be to either add the 1000 free to the NCAA Championship program at the Division I level—just like we saw the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free added to the Olympics a few years ago—or bring the 1650 into dual meets more so swimmers have a chance to race it multiple times prior to the postseason.

If the 1000 was added to D1 NCAAs, it could easily slot into a timed final on Wednesday evening, where the 200 medley and 800 free relays are currently situated.

That move would make distance swimmers much more valuable to a team’s overall performance at NCAAs, with sprinters currently much more useful from a points perspective.

Also, if the 1650 was added to dual meets, they could put an entry cap in place to ensure there are a maximum of two heats (or even one if women and men raced alongside one another with four swimmers per gender).

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which impending U.S. Open battle intrigues you the most?

Which matchup are you most excited for at the U.S. Open? Ledecky/McIntosh

Hafnaoui/Finke

Marchand/Foster (+Kalisz)

Douglass/Walsh (+McIntosh)

Murphy/Kos/Armstrong

Men's sprint field (ft. Dressel)

Smith/Berkoff/Curzan +

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

