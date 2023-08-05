WATCH: Kotryna Teterevkova Win World Univesity Games 100 Breast in 1:06.74 (Day 3)

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

China led the medal table with five gold medals through two days of competition and picked up another medal tonight. Watch the five finals races from night 3 here.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)

PODIUM:

Poland continued to have a strong meet as Kamil Sieradzki picked up their second gold medal and fifth medal overall as he won the 200 free in a 1:47.60.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)

PODIUM:

The 100 breaststroke was a tight race with Kotryna Teterevkova of Luthuania pulling ahead for the win at the final touch.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

WUGS Record: Aliaksadra Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

PODIUM:

After setting the Championship record in the 50 fly last night, Zhang Yufei of China set another Championship Record here in the 100 free, winning by over a second.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)

PODIUM:

Gabriel Lopes picked up Portugal’s first gold medal as the only swimmer under the 2:00 mark in the 200 IM.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012)

WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:47.75 (2017)

PODIUM:

Italy picked up another medal as Ivan Giovannoni won the 1500 free in dominant fashion, winning by almost three seconds and holding the lead from the start.

