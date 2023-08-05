Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Kotryna Teterevkova Win World Univesity Games 100 Breast in 1:06.74 (Day 3)

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

China led the medal table with five gold medals through two days of competition and picked up another medal tonight. Watch the five finals races from night 3 here.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
  • WUGS Record: Danila Izotov, Russia – 1:44.87 (2013)

PODIUM:

Poland continued to have a strong meet as Kamil Sieradzki picked up their second gold medal and fifth medal overall as he won the 200 free in a 1:47.60.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • WUGS Record: Yulia Efimova, Russia – 1:05.48 (2013)

PODIUM:

The 100 breaststroke was a tight race with Kotryna Teterevkova of Luthuania pulling ahead for the win at the final touch.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
  • WUGS Record: Aliaksadra Herasimenia, Belarus – 53.50 (2013)

PODIUM:

After setting the Championship record in the 50 fly last night, Zhang Yufei of China set another Championship Record here in the 100 free, winning by over a second.

WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VIDEO IS POSTED

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte, United States – 1:54.00 (2011)
  • WUGS Record: Kosuke Hagino, Japan – 1:57.35 (2017)

PODIUM:

Gabriel Lopes picked up Portugal’s first gold medal as the only swimmer under the 2:00 mark in the 200 IM.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012)
  • WUGS Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:47.75 (2017)

PODIUM:

Italy picked up another medal as Ivan Giovannoni won the 1500 free in dominant fashion, winning by almost three seconds and holding the lead from the start.

WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VIDEO IS POSTED

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!