Man Arrested For Impersonating Daiya Seto In Explicit Social Media Content

Olympic medalist Daiya Seto may be gearing up for the Japanese Olympic Trials which begin later this month but his name has been in Asian media for completely different reasons.

Today, a Japanese man was arrested on defamation charges stemming from a social media incident last year in which he impersonated Seto.

33-year-old Dai Kashiramoto, a man reportedly unknown to Seto, allegedly impersonated the 2024 World Championships bronze medalist on Instagram. This included acting as Seto in obscene private message exchanges as well as in the sending of explicit imagery of male genitalia.

According to MSN, when police investigated an account impersonating Seto, the suspect was implicated. In response to interrogation, Kashiramoto admitted to the charges, saying he had ‘posted obscene images.’

Seto stated to Asian media upon the arrest, “My guess is that at first it was a prank, or something that was done lightly.

“We live in a world where false information is circulated as if it were true. I wish fewer people would suffer such damage or have such unpleasant experiences as this.” (MSN)