Still Just Two Swimmers Have Qualified For Paris Through Day 3 Of Italian Olympic Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Tuesday, March 5th – Saturday, March 9th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- ITA Olympic Qualification Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Live Results
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
Although no new names were added to the Italian Olympic roster on day 3 of the nation’s Olympic Trials, one swimmer did gain an additional event.
24-year-old Leonardo Deplano had already qualified for Paris in the men’s 50m free but now he can include the 100m sprint on his agenda as well.
Racing in this morning’s heats, Deplano clocked a new lifetime best of 48.09 to take the top seed. That cleared the Italian Swimming Federation-mandated qualification standard of 48.29.
Deplano opened in 22.58 and closed in 25.51 to rip his previous career-quickest time of 48.61 to shreds. With Alessandro Miressi already having qualified for the 100m free, Deplano was the next in line depending on what transpired in tonight’s final.
Despite Deplano falling to 3rd place in a slower 48.70 in the main event, no one beat his morning swim which means he slid his name into the Olympic qualifying spot.
New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 3 Of Trials
- Lisa Angiolini – women’s 100m breast (1:06.00)
- Leonardo Deplano – men’s 50m free from Doha (21.81), 100m free (48.09)
Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships
- Gregorio Paltrinieri
- Men’s 1500m free (14:41.38)
- Men’s 800m free (7:42.98)
- Thomas Ceccon
- Men’s 100m back (52.82)
- Alberto Razzetti
- Men’s 200m IM (1:56.21)
- Men’s 400m IM (4:09.29)
- Men’s 200m fly (1:55.09)
- Benedetta Pilato
- Women’s 100m breast (1:05.80)
- Alessandro Miressi
- Men’s 100m free (47.61)
- Nicolo Martinenghi
- Men’s 100m breast (58.84)
- Simona Quadarella
- Women’s 1500m free (15:46.99)
- Women’s 800mm free (8:17.14)
- Lorenzo Zazzeri
- Men’s 50m free (21.80)
- Maneul Frigo
- Men’s 4x100m free relay (21.81)
- Sara Franceschi
- Women’s 400m IM (4:37.86)
What happened to Federico Burdisso? Is he trying for any competitions?
in the Italian forum where I write I’ve considered the early timing of Italian procedures of selection, with automatic Olympic slots to grab between late November 2023 and the beginning of March 2024. For instance Ceccon, after the medley relay, spoke of the usual heavy flu he had at the beginning of the year, so his form is still far from ideal.
Imo the Aussie model: Nationals at the mid/end of April as selection for juniors swimmers and training meet for the others, and real trials at mid June (in the great location of Settecolli) would be a better choice, but Italian Federation disagrees..