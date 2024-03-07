Still Just Two Swimmers Have Qualified For Paris Through Day 3 Of Italian Olympic Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Although no new names were added to the Italian Olympic roster on day 3 of the nation’s Olympic Trials, one swimmer did gain an additional event.

24-year-old Leonardo Deplano had already qualified for Paris in the men’s 50m free but now he can include the 100m sprint on his agenda as well.

Racing in this morning’s heats, Deplano clocked a new lifetime best of 48.09 to take the top seed. That cleared the Italian Swimming Federation-mandated qualification standard of 48.29.

Deplano opened in 22.58 and closed in 25.51 to rip his previous career-quickest time of 48.61 to shreds. With Alessandro Miressi already having qualified for the 100m free, Deplano was the next in line depending on what transpired in tonight’s final.

Despite Deplano falling to 3rd place in a slower 48.70 in the main event, no one beat his morning swim which means he slid his name into the Olympic qualifying spot.

New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 3 Of Trials

– women’s 100m breast (1:06.00) Leonardo Deplano – men’s 50m free from Doha (21.81), 100m free (48.09)

Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships