14-Year Old Reid O’Connell Swims 1:49.16 in the 200 IM at Senior Metro Champs

2024 Senior Mets (Metro Swimming LSC SCY Championships)

A trio of boys stole the show for the Long Island Aquatic Club two weeks ago at the 2024 Metro Swimming Senior Championships.

17-year-old Martin Perecinsky, 16-year-old Sean Green, and 14-year-old Reid O’Connell* were the three highest individual point scorers on the boys’ side of the meet, combining for 7 individual event wins and a pair of relay wins as well.

*O’Connell tied with Oliver Shao from Asphalt Green and Aaron Mendoza from Team Suffolk with 69 points.

Perecinsky grabbed an individual win the 100 back, though on three other occasions he was the top seed in prelims but finished runner-up in finals. That includes the 100 free, where he swam a new personal best of 44.52, placing him behind 24-year-old NYAC swimmer and Harvard alum Mahlon Reihman, who set a Meet Record in 43.37.

Green picked up wins in the 200 free (1:36.41), the 500 free (4:18.63 – best time), 1650 free (15:06.03), the 400 IM (3:47.95 – best time) and was the fastest swimmer of the day in the 200 IM (1:47.91) before scratching the final.

For Perecinsky, an Ohio State commit (2024), sprint free is exactly where the Buckeyes need him most. Green, meanwhile, is a Georgia commit (2025) and fits perfectly into the box of where Georgia has done so well over the last decade – a distance freestyler/400 IMer.

Their younger teammate O’Connell, who is still a few years from announcing a college decision, didn’t win any races, but maybe had the best meet of the trio. He swam best times in the 200 backstroke (1:49.64), 200 breaststroke (2:06.82), 100 free (47.16), and 200 IM (1:50.18) – finishing 2nd in the latter of those races.

In a month where attention was focused on the 14-year-olds racing across the country in California, O’Connell moved up the all-time 13-14 age group rankings in several events. He’s now in the top 65th all-time in the 200 back, while the 1.9 second drop in the 200 IM vaults him up to 15th place all-time in the age group.

