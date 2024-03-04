Shareef Elaydi Breaks 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM in Novato

2024 CALIFORNIA/NEVADA SECTIONALS

A fifth US National Age Group Record in the 13-14 age group fell at the 2024 California/Nevada Sectionals in Novato, California, this time at the hands of Santa Clara Swim Club teenager Shareef Elaydi.

Elaydi cruised through prelims of the boys’ 200 IM in 2:10.72, qualifying 6th for the final, saving his energy to explode into a 2:03.73 in finals.

That knocked four-tenths of a second off the old record of 2:04.13 set by Olympian Michael Andrew in 2014.

While 50m splits are not available for Elaydi’s swim, he split 59.31 on the first 100 meters and 1:04.42 on the second 100 meters.

Prior to Andrew setting the record a decade ago, Michael Phelps held the mark in 2:06.50 from 2000. That means that the record has now been broken just twice in almost 24 years, though in the interim, six other swimmers have been under Phelps’ best time.

While Elaydi has been close to a number of National Age Group Records, this is his first individual mark. He does hold four 13-14 long course relay records, however.

Earlier in the meet, Elaydi won the 100 fly (55.60), and 200 fly (2:00.38). While the 100 fly wasn’t his lifetime best, the 200 fly now ranks him 3rd all-time in the age group in US history.

Elaydi ages up in June.

Another 14-year-old, Luka Mijatovic, was responsible for the other four National Age Group Records this week. He scratched the 200 IM on Sunday, skipping the big head-to-head for this record with Elaydi, to focus on the 800 free.

Mijatovic swam 7:59.67 in that 800 free, for the first time this week missing his own National Age Group Record in a freestyle event. That was .03 seconds slower than the 7:59.64 that he did last summer, which at the time was nine seconds better than any other 13-14 American had ever been in the race.

That capped a meet that saw Mijatovic break four National Age Group Records:

He ages up on April 22.

Other Day 4 Winners/Notables