Shareef Elaydi Swims 3:50.95 400 IM To Become #2 13-14 All-Time

2024 Supeleague Champs

February 3-4, 2024

North Natomas Aquatic Center

25 yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile “Supeleague Champs 2024”

14 year old Shareef Elaydi swam a 3:50.95 in the boys 400 IM on Saturday night, becoming the #2 13-14 all-time in the event.

Elaydi sits only behind Luka Mijatovic who notably set the National Age Group (NAG) record back in December 2023 as he swam a 3:49.32. That broke Thomas Heilman‘s old record that stood at a 3:51.46.

Split Comparison:

Mijatovic Elaydi Heilman Fly 52.63 52.63 50.86 Back 1:00.24 59.49 59.45 Breast 1:05.05 1:05.25 1:08.71 Free 51.4 53.59 52.44 3:49.32 3:50.95 3:51.46

Elaydi’s swim tonight was a best time by over eight seconds as his previous best stood at a 3:59.35 which he swam in the middle of November 2023. Elaydi now moves up from 61st all-time in the age group, to 2nd.

The swim is also notable as Elaydi is a member of Santa Clara Swim Club which currently is searching for lane space as their practice facility, the George F. Haines International Swim Center has been closed indefinitely since the middle of January.

Over the summer, Elaydi was a member of four NAG relay records as Santa Clara Swim Club set new records all four of the mixed medley relays. Elaydi also had a big summer at the individual level, climbing up the rankings of the 13-14 long course meter (LCM) 100 butterfly. Elaydi finished the summer as the 4th fastest 13-14 all-time in the event swimming a 54.73 in prelims of Summer Juniors, notably sitting behind Heilman in that event.