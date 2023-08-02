Shareef Elaydi Swims 54.73 100 Fly For #4 Fastest 13-14 Ever; Rowan Cox 53.14 #8 15-16

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14 year old Shareef Elaydi of Santa Clara Swim Club swam the 4th fastest 100 butterfly ever in the age group as he swam a 54.73 during prelims of Summer Junior in Irvine.

All-Time Top 5 Boys 13-14 LCM 100 Fly

Elaydi’s time today was a best time by 0.71 seconds as his previous best was a 55.44 which he swam in the middle of June this season. That time had placed him at #5 in the age-group all-time. Today, his time jumped Justin Lynch who swam a 54.80 in 2011.

Elaydi has dropped over four seconds in the event so far this season as his best time before this summer was a 58.91.

Elaydi will have a chance to move up the rankings again tonight as he will be in the ‘B’ final after having the 16th fastest swim this morning.

Rowan Cox also moved up the rankings in the event, but in the 15-16 age group. The 15 year old swam the top time of the morning with a 53.14. Cox’s previous best of a 53.89 had him at #23 ever. His time from prelims today moves him up to #8, notably just ahead of Caeleb Dressel.