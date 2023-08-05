Santa Clara Swim Club Breaks Three 13-14 NAG Relay Records

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMER LC FINALS

July 14-16, 2023

College of Marin, Miwok Aquatic & Fitness Center, Novato, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Santa Clara’s relay of Aiden Zhou, Shareef Elaydi, Isabel Wu, and Alison Su broke three 13-14 national age group records two weeks ago.

200 Mixed Medley

Their first record came in the 200 mixed medley relay. They broke the old record of a 1:55.34 that Clovis Swim Club set at the end of last summer.

Split Comparison:

The biggest difference came on both of the female fly and free legs. SCSC was about half a second faster on the fly leg and almost a full second faster on the free leg.

200 Free Relay

The team’s second record was in the 200 mixed free relay as they swam a 1:42.91, faster than the old record of 1:45.94 set by Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in June.

Split Comparison:

SCSC Rockville 1st leg Shareef Elaydi 24.68 Alexander Jungbluth 25.28 2nd leg Aiden Zhou 24.65 Jonah Ginsburg 24.24 3rd leg Isabel Wu 27.05 Anika Cai 28.58 4th leg Alison Su 26.63 Gabrielle Day 27.84 1:42.91 1:45.94

This relay dominated the old record as three of the four legs were faster by at last half a second, including two of them faster by over a second.

400 Free Relay



The final record came in the 400 mixed free as they swam a 3:44.45 breaking the old record of a 3:49.55 setback in 2019 by Bluefish Swim Club.

Split Comparison:

SCSC used a slightly different order with the two boys first and two girls last compared to Bluefish who used the two boys second and on the anchor. The biggest difference here came on both girls splits as they were both over a second and a half faster.