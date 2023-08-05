Santa Clara Swim Club Breaks Three 13-14 NAG Relay Records

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMER LC FINALS
- July 14-16, 2023
- College of Marin, Miwok Aquatic & Fitness Center, Novato, CA
- LCM (50 meters)
Santa Clara’s relay of Aiden Zhou, Shareef Elaydi, Isabel Wu, and Alison Su broke three 13-14 national age group records two weeks ago.
200 Mixed Medley
Their first record came in the 200 mixed medley relay. They broke the old record of a 1:55.34 that Clovis Swim Club set at the end of last summer.
Split Comparison:
|SCSC
|Clovis
|Back
|Aiden Zhou
|29.6
|Jake Salcedo
|29.36
|Breast
|Shareef Elaydi
|29.72
|Winston Liang
|29.22
|Fly
|Isabel Wu
|28.73
|Audrey Hill
|29.14
|Free
|Alison Su
|26.76
|Rowyn Wilber
|27.62
|1:54.81
|1:55.34
The biggest difference came on both of the female fly and free legs. SCSC was about half a second faster on the fly leg and almost a full second faster on the free leg.
200 Free Relay
The team’s second record was in the 200 mixed free relay as they swam a 1:42.91, faster than the old record of 1:45.94 set by Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in June.
Split Comparison:
|SCSC
|Rockville
|1st leg
|Shareef Elaydi
|24.68
|Alexander Jungbluth
|25.28
|2nd leg
|Aiden Zhou
|24.65
|Jonah Ginsburg
|24.24
|3rd leg
|Isabel Wu
|27.05
|Anika Cai
|28.58
|4th leg
|Alison Su
|26.63
|Gabrielle Day
|27.84
|1:42.91
|1:45.94
This relay dominated the old record as three of the four legs were faster by at last half a second, including two of them faster by over a second.
400 Free Relay
The final record came in the 400 mixed free as they swam a 3:44.45 breaking the old record of a 3:49.55 setback in 2019 by Bluefish Swim Club.
Split Comparison:
|SCSC
|Bluefish
|1st leg
|Shareef Elaydi
|53.28
|Brynn Wright
|58.67
|2nd leg
|Aiden Zhou
|54.85
|Nathan Delisle
|54.82
|3rd leg
|Isabel Wu
|59.19
|Aislin Farris
|1:02.00
|4th leg
|Alison Su
|57.13
|Josh Parent
|54.06
|3:44.45
|3:49.55
SCSC used a slightly different order with the two boys first and two girls last compared to Bluefish who used the two boys second and on the anchor. The biggest difference here came on both girls splits as they were both over a second and a half faster.