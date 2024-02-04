Genevieve Jorgenson Wins Four Individual Events As Nebraska Defeats Rutgers

Nebraska vs Rutgers

February 2-3, 2024

SCY

Results PDF

The Nebraska women hosted Rutgers for a two-day dual meet this weekend. Nebraska won 240 to Rutgers 113 points.

Leading the way for the Cornhuskers was Genevieve Jorgenson who won four individual events. Jorgenson won the 500 free in a 4:45.16, about a second and a half off of her best time which she set at midseasons.

Jorgenson’s largest win came in the 1650 free as she won by almost 30 seconds touching in a 16:21.87, about eight seconds off her time from NCAAs last season.

Jorgenson was in a tight battle with teammate Sarah Barton in the 200 backstroke. Jorgenson touched in a 1:58.17, about two tenths ahead of Barton who swam a 1:57.39. Barton and Jorgenson battled it out once again in the 400 IM as Jorgenson touched in a 4:20.94 and Barton touched in a 4:22.10.

Barton picked up her own win as she won the 100 back in a 54.84. She also helped the team’s 200 and 400 medley relays to wins. The 200 medley relay consisted of Barton, Jojo Randby, Beatrix Tanko, and Emily Haimes. They won in a final time of a 1:41.52. Barton, Randby, Tanko, and Anna Vlachou combined for the win in the 400 medley relay, touching in a 3:39.59, winning by over four seconds.

Randby picked up two individual wins as well, winning the 50 free in a 23.65 and the 100 breast in a 1:01.62. Randby led a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free as Emily Halmes (23.66) and Caitlin Carnes (24.17) were 2nd and 3rd.

The Rutgers women were led by Martyna Piesko who won the 100 butterfly in a 53.11, winning by over a second. The team’s other individual swimming win came from Elysha Pribadi who won the 200 IM in a 2:01.65, earning a key win over Nebraska’s Barton who touched in a 2:01.72.

Rutgers swept the diving events as Amelia Scott won the 3 meter with a score of 331.95 and Giulia Vittorioso won the 1 meter in a score of 277.35.

Other event winners include: