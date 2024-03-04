Bulldog Last Chance Meet Sees Numerous NCAA Potential Invite Times On Sunday

2024 GEORGIA BULLDOGS LAST CHANCE MEET
- March 2-3, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Complete Results
After a lot of potential NCAA qualifying times yesterday, more potential invite times occurred today on day 2 of Georgia’s last chance meet.
Georgia
- Wesley Ng swam a season best in the 100 back swimming a 45.81 in prelims before swimming a 46.00 in finals. His previous season best was a 45.95 from midseason that sat him at #44 in the NCAA this season. He now moves up to #40.
Hawaii
- Division II Champ in the 100 free in 2022, Karol Ostrowski moved up from #69 in the NCAA with a 42.66 to a new season best of a 42.43 that ranks at t-52 this season. Ostrowski notably did not swim the event at the MPSF Championships a week ago individually as he instead opted for the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. He swam his previous season best of a 42.66 on a relay lead-off.
Vanderbilt
- Kailia Utley swam to a school record with a 1:55.51 in the 200 butterfly. That was over a second and a half faster than she was at SECs just over a week ago as she swam a 1:57.07 in prelims to make the ‘B’ final where she ultimately finished 16th. She makes a huge jump from #72 in the NCAA this season to now sit at #39 which gives a potential NCAA invite.
North Carolina
- After breaking the school record in a time trial yesterday with a 1:53.08, freshman Ben Delmar swam the 200 breast swimming a 1:53.71 in prelims before swimming a 1:55.24 in finals. Delmar swam the event a week ago at ACCs as he swam a personal best of a 1:54.34 to finish 8th in finals.
- Greer Pattison swam in prelims of the 100 back touching in a 51.73, after than her season best of a 51.97. Pattison now moves up from #28 to #23 in the NCAA this season.
South Carolina
- Bella Pantano dropped 0.80 seconds off of her season best in the 200 back as she swam a 1:53.40, faster than. her 1:54.20 from midseason. The swim also marked a personal best. Pantano now moves up from #46 to #27 in the NCAA this season, a huge jump and the right side of the invite cutline.
Pitt
- An NCAA qualifier from a year ago, Claire Jansen improved upon her season best swimming a 52.06 in the 100 back in finals. Jansen came in with a season best of a 52.15 from midseason that stood at a new personal best. She now moves up from #39 to #35 in the NCAA this season. With the cutline at 39 a year ago, the swim was big to move up a few spots, despite only being 0.09 seconds.
Does anyone else dislike these time trials? Ok for an event you haven’t swam or a kid that was sick maybe but someone swimming in a last chance time trial earning a spot ahead of a kid who did their time in Conference competition I don’t know. I hope they are better officiated than the time trials I saw when I was in school in the dark ages with one hand touches and extra dolphin kicks in breastroke pull outs etc.
Just about everyone on the bubble does it so they are only really knocking out people who are also in the same boat. Fastest swimmers should go.
With that said, the men’s field is too small now. 10-15 years ago swimmers were making the meet that had no chance of making finals. Now there are lots of swimmers at home each year that could potentially score at NCAAs with a good swim.
I would be interested in trends in the number of swimmers above the cut line per event on the men’s side. I feel like it’s been at around the top 30 on the psych sheet get in every year, give or take 2 spots, for the last ten years or so.