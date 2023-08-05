Luka Mijatovic Becomes Youngest Boy to Break 8:00 Mark in LCM 800 Free With 7:59.64

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
Luka Mijatovic has broken four 13-14 National Age Group records this week, capping off his time in Irvine swimming a 7:59.64. Tonight’s swim broke his own precious record that stood at a 8:02.44 which he swam in June at US Nationals in Indianapolis.
Split Comparison:
|Irvine
|Indy
|George Haines
|50
|27.23
|27.13
|27.51
|100
|29.7
|29.58
|30.63
|150
|30.18
|30.19
|30.5
|200
|30.26
|30.27
|30.72
|250
|30.24
|30.44
|30.77
|300
|30.45
|30.53
|31.03
|350
|30.42
|30.47
|30.7
|400
|30.67
|30.79
|31.22
|450
|30.57
|30.67
|30.84
|500
|30.41
|30.63
|31.36
|550
|30.45
|30.79
|30.82
|600
|30.39
|31.04
|30.91
|650
|30.26
|30.44
|30.72
|700
|30.32
|30.46
|30.74
|750
|29.55
|30.23
|30.3
|800
|28.54
|28.78
|29.19
|7:59.64
|8:02.44
|8:07.96
Mijatovic also broke the old Summer Juniors meet record of 8:01.63 set by Johannes Calloni back in 2017.
This was Mijatovic’s fourth record of the meet. He has broken his own NAG records in the 13-14 200, 400, and 800 freestyles this meet. He also broke the 13-14 1500 freestyle NAG that had previously stood as the oldest record in the books.
Mijatovic is now the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8:00 mark in the 800 free. He also is the fastest 13-14 boy ever in the 800 free by almost 10 seconds as the #2 fastest 13-14 ever is Evan Pinion whose best time was a 8:08.75. Pinion is the former NAG record holder in the event.
Although not even 15 yet, Mijatovic’s time tonight would already place him at #5 in the 15-16 age group all-time.
Is this article saying he’s the youngest swimmer in the world to break 8:00 or the US? Because the next sentence says he’s the fastest 13-14 boy by almost 10 seconds and this one obviously means the US (even though it doesn’t say that).
I cant believe I’m asking this, but at the rate this kid is improving…does he have a shot at making the team next year? even a tiny one in the 400/800/1500? I don’t think he will need to wait until LA to make a senior international team of some sort
He has an outside shot at the 800. He’s going to be on international senior teams starting 2025 tho for sure.
This is huge Luka’s just made history on an global scale congrats to him! Would he be the fastest 15 year old American ever?
Out in 3:59.15, back in 4:00.49. Functionally negative split it.
Dude is the chosen one of men’s middle and long distance swimming.
I hope he swims the US open in December. Could set some NAGs that last 20 years.
How many 14yr Olds that would do anything to swim a 4.00 400, let alone on the back end of an 800 where the first 400 was 3.59? 🥵 The lad is legit on his way.
That even pacing is showing maturity well beyond his 14yrs age group. Nice work 👏👏👏.