Luka Mijatovic Becomes Youngest Boy to Break 8:00 Mark in LCM 800 Free With 7:59.64

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luka Mijatovic has broken four 13-14 National Age Group records this week, capping off his time in Irvine swimming a 7:59.64. Tonight’s swim broke his own precious record that stood at a 8:02.44 which he swam in June at US Nationals in Indianapolis.

Split Comparison:

Irvine Indy George Haines 50 27.23 27.13 27.51 100 29.7 29.58 30.63 150 30.18 30.19 30.5 200 30.26 30.27 30.72 250 30.24 30.44 30.77 300 30.45 30.53 31.03 350 30.42 30.47 30.7 400 30.67 30.79 31.22 450 30.57 30.67 30.84 500 30.41 30.63 31.36 550 30.45 30.79 30.82 600 30.39 31.04 30.91 650 30.26 30.44 30.72 700 30.32 30.46 30.74 750 29.55 30.23 30.3 800 28.54 28.78 29.19 7:59.64 8:02.44 8:07.96

Mijatovic also broke the old Summer Juniors meet record of 8:01.63 set by Johannes Calloni back in 2017.

This was Mijatovic’s fourth record of the meet. He has broken his own NAG records in the 13-14 200, 400, and 800 freestyles this meet. He also broke the 13-14 1500 freestyle NAG that had previously stood as the oldest record in the books.

Mijatovic is now the youngest swimmer to ever break the 8:00 mark in the 800 free. He also is the fastest 13-14 boy ever in the 800 free by almost 10 seconds as the #2 fastest 13-14 ever is Evan Pinion whose best time was a 8:08.75. Pinion is the former NAG record holder in the event.

Although not even 15 yet, Mijatovic’s time tonight would already place him at #5 in the 15-16 age group all-time.