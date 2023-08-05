2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
Closing Summer Juniors on the girls side was another 15-18 National Age Group and meet record as Carmel Swim Club swam to a final time of 4:06.18, ahead of the previous NAG and meet records of 4:06.87 that Elmbrook Swim Club set last year.
Split Comparison:
|Carmel
|Elmbrook
|Back
|Berit Berglund– 1:01.49
|
Maggie Wanezek– 1:01.36
|Breast
|Molly Sweeney– 1:11.47
|
Lucy Thomas– 1:09.56
|Fly
|Alex Shackell– 57.51
|
Campbell Stoll– 59.98
|Free
|Lynsey Bowen– 55.71
|
Abby Wanezek– 55.97
|4:06.18
|4:06.87
The biggest difference tonight was Alex Shackell‘s huge 57.51 100 butterfly split. That notably gave the relay over a body length lead on the field.
Shackell competed at the 2023 World Championships for the US on the women’s 4×200 free relay that won silver. Although she swam freestyle in Japan, Shackell’s butterfly is also one of the fastest in the country. At US Nationals, she swam a personal best of 57.59 in the 100 fly to finish sixth.
This was Carmel’s second meet record as they broke the 4×50 freestyle relay record earlier in the meet with a 1:42.32. All four members of tonight’s relay were also on that record setting relay.
