Carmel Swim Club Breaks Girls 4×100 Medley 15-18 NAG 4:06.18; Shackell Splits 57.51 Fly

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Closing Summer Juniors on the girls side was another 15-18 National Age Group and meet record as Carmel Swim Club swam to a final time of 4:06.18, ahead of the previous NAG and meet records of  4:06.87 that Elmbrook Swim Club set last year.

Split Comparison:

Carmel Elmbrook
Back Berit Berglund– 1:01.49
Maggie Wanezek– 1:01.36
Breast Molly Sweeney– 1:11.47
Lucy Thomas– 1:09.56
Fly Alex Shackell– 57.51
Free Lynsey Bowen– 55.71
Abby Wanezek– 55.97
4:06.18 4:06.87

The biggest difference tonight was Alex Shackell‘s huge 57.51 100 butterfly split. That notably gave the relay over a body length lead on the field.

Shackell competed at the 2023 World Championships for the US on the women’s 4×200 free relay that won silver. Although she swam freestyle in Japan, Shackell’s butterfly is also one of the fastest in the country. At US Nationals, she swam a personal best of 57.59 in the 100 fly to finish sixth.

This was Carmel’s second meet record as they broke the 4×50 freestyle relay record earlier in the meet with a 1:42.32. All four members of tonight’s relay were also on that record setting relay.

In This Story

Steve Nolan
3 minutes ago

ALEX SHACKELL ON MEDLEY RELAY ONE WEEK TOO LATE SMDH

MarkB
20 minutes ago

Be ready for the Torri comments!

