2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
The Aquajet Swim Team boys broke the 15-18 national age group (NAG) record as well as Summer Juniors meet record tonight as they touched in a final time of 3:42.14.
The previous 15-18 NAG stood at a 3:42.71 which the TAC Titans swam just last week at Futures in Ocala. The previous meet record was a 3:42.85 which Coronado Swim Association set a year ago.
Split Comparison:
|Aquajets
|TAC Titans (Old NAG)
|Coronado (Old Meet)
|Back
|Luke Logue– 56.40
|Will Thompson– 56.29
|
Jacque Wenger– 56.05
|Breast
|Charlie Egeland– 1:00.13
|Henry Lee– 1:02.70
|
Nick Mahabir– 1:00.54
|Fly
|Drew Ploof– 54.85
|Colin Whelehan– 54.52
|
Logan Noguchi– 55.02
|Free
|Henry Webb– 50.76
|Jerry Fox– 49.20
|
Samuel Quarles– 51.24
|3:42.14
|3:42.71
|3:42.85
Tonight’s biggest difference was the breaststroke leg as Charlie Egeland split a 1:00.13. That was a huge split for Egeland as he finished third in the individual race earlier in the meet swimming a 1:01.24.
Although Aquajets were not the first to the wall tonight, SwimMAC was ultimately disqualified.