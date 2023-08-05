Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aquajets Swim Team Boys Break 15-18 NAG With 3:42.14 4×100 Medley Relay

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Aquajet Swim Team boys broke the 15-18 national age group (NAG) record as well as Summer Juniors meet record tonight as they touched in a final time of 3:42.14.

The previous 15-18 NAG stood at a 3:42.71 which the TAC Titans swam just last week at Futures in Ocala. The previous meet record was a 3:42.85 which Coronado Swim Association set a year ago.

Split Comparison:

Aquajets TAC Titans (Old NAG) Coronado (Old Meet)
Back Luke Logue– 56.40 Will Thompson– 56.29
Jacque Wenger– 56.05
Breast Charlie Egeland– 1:00.13 Henry Lee– 1:02.70
Nick Mahabir– 1:00.54
Fly Drew Ploof– 54.85 Colin Whelehan– 54.52
Logan Noguchi– 55.02
Free Henry Webb– 50.76 Jerry Fox– 49.20
3:42.14 3:42.71 3:42.85

Tonight’s biggest difference was the breaststroke leg as Charlie Egeland split a 1:00.13. That was a huge split for Egeland as he finished third in the individual race earlier in the meet swimming a 1:01.24.

Although Aquajets were not the first to the wall tonight, SwimMAC was ultimately disqualified.

