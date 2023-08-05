2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Aquajet Swim Team boys broke the 15-18 national age group (NAG) record as well as Summer Juniors meet record tonight as they touched in a final time of 3:42.14.

The previous 15-18 NAG stood at a 3:42.71 which the TAC Titans swam just last week at Futures in Ocala. The previous meet record was a 3:42.85 which Coronado Swim Association set a year ago.

Split Comparison:

Tonight’s biggest difference was the breaststroke leg as Charlie Egeland split a 1:00.13. That was a huge split for Egeland as he finished third in the individual race earlier in the meet swimming a 1:01.24.

Although Aquajets were not the first to the wall tonight, SwimMAC was ultimately disqualified.