Qin Haiyang Rips 26.44 50 Breast in Prelims to Shatter WUGS Championship Record

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britian – 25.95

, Great Britian – 25.95 Championship Record: Michael Houlie, South Africa – 26.82 (2019)

TOP 16 QUALIFIERS:

Qin Haiyang (China) – 26.44 (Championship Record) Alessandro Pinzuti (Italy) – 27.38 Ludovico Viberti (Italy) – 27.59 Zheng Yinghao (China) – 27.60 Michael Houlie (South Africa) – 27.67 Kevin Houseman (United States) – 27.79 Jan Kalusowski (Poland) – 27.90 Yamato Fukasawa (Japan) – 27.95 Vojtech Janecek (Czech Republic) – 27.98 Mael Allegrini (Switzerland) – 27.99 (TIE) Christian Bart (United States) – 27.99 (TIE) Chanyoung Kim (South Korea) – 28.04 Man Hou Chao (Macao) – 28.08 Andrius Sidlauskas (Lithuania) – 28.29 Geon Park (South Korea) – 28.31 Panayiotis Panaretos (Cyrpus) – 28.38

China’s Qin Haiyang cannot be stopped. Competing at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu this week, Haiyang went into this morning (day 5) having already won gold in the men’s 100 breast and 200 breast. Not only did Haiyang win gold in those events, cracked the Championship Records in both.

Though he had put up very relaxed swims in prelims of both the 100 breast and 200 breast in the past few days, Haiyang didn’t waste the opportunity this morning, throwing down a sizzling 26.44. With that performance, Haiyang shattered the Championship Record of 26.82, which South Africa’s Michael Houlie set back at the 2019 WUGS. Of note, Houlie was competing in the event this morning as well. He finished 5th, posting a 27.67.

For Haiyang, the swim is just the latest in an unprecedented run by the 24-year-old. Coming into the World Championships in Fukuoka somewhat under the radar, Haiyang made history in Fukuoka, becoming the first swimmer ever to sweep the breaststroke events at the World Championships.

The highlight of his Worlds was his breaking the World Record in the 200 breast towards the end of the meet. On top of that, Haiyang also set new Asian Records in both the 50 and 100 breast, and became the #2 performer in history, behind only Adam Peaty in both events.

Haiyang has carried that success into Chengdu this week. He’s well on his way to sweeping the breaststroke events for the 2nd week in a row.

Though Haiyang wasn’t quite at his times from Fukuoka in the 100 or 200 breast in the past few days, it looks like that may not be the case in the 50. Haiyang’s 26.44 this morning was only 0.10 seconds off the 26.34 he swam in prelims at Worlds.

Here is a quick timeline of Haiyang’s 50 breast performances in the past 10 days or so:

World Champs Prelims – 26.34 (July 25)

World Champs Semifinals – 26.20 (July 25) (Asian Record)

World Champs Finals – 26.29 (July 26)

WUGS Prelims – 26.44 (August 5)

Haiyang’s swim this morning was only 0.24 seconds off his Asian Record performance from the World Champs semifinals. Time will tell, but that at least opens the door to the possibility that Haiyang may have a faster performance in him than he put out at Worlds last week.